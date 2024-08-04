Shericka Jackson has pulled out of the women's 200m race at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France

The reigning world champion over the distance has battled with injury this year, forcing her to focus on the 200m alone

It is now a double blow for Jamaica after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce failed to participate in the women's 100m

Shericka Jackson has withdrawn from the women's 200m race at the Paris Olympics with an apparent injury

The news broke out on Sunday morning Paris time, just a few minutes before she was set to take part in heat 3 at Stade de France.

Shericka Jackson competes at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 2, 2024. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand.

Source: Getty Images

This comes only a few hours after another Jamaican powerhouse, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, was a no-show in the women's 100m. Fraser-Pryce had competed and finished second in the first round but failed to take to the track in the semifinals.

Why Shericka Jackson withdrew from 200m

On her part, Jackson had withdrawn from the 100m and decided to focus on the 200m alone. She has an injury-hit season, restricting her to only a few appearances. She last raced at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, where she appeared to pull something on the bend.

"It was a combination of things. I got hurt, and my coach and I felt like it was a good decision to only run one event," she said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Her place in the Jamaican 100m team was taken by Shashalee Forbes.

Will Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson compete at Paris 2024

It remains to be seen whether Fraser-Pryce or Jackson will return for the 4 by 100m relay. The team is already thin as it is after the 2020 champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, failed to qualify completely.

Jackson's withdrawal now opens up the opportunity for USA's Gabby Thomas to win the gold medal. Thomas finished second to Jackson during the World Athletics Championships last year.

Julien Alfred is the new Olympic champion

There will also be shouts for Julien Alfred to pull off a double. The St. Lucian athlete stunned Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100m and looked strong in her 200m heat.

Alfred followed her dominant semi-final run with an equally powerful performance in the final.

The St. Lucian athlete clocked 10.72 seconds against Richardson's 10.87 seconds.

