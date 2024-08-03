Julien Alfred became the new women's 100m Olympic champion after winning the race in staggering fashion on August 3

Alfred set the second-fastest time in the world this year on her way to victory, beating pre-race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson

It is the first time since 2004 that the winner of the women's 100m at an Olympic event has not come from Jamaica

Julien Alfred won the women's Olympic gold medal in the 100m to stun world champion Sha'Carri Richardson on Saturday evening.

The St.Lucian athlete clocked an amazing 10.72 seconds to finish ahead of Richardson, who had 10.87 seconds.

Melissa Jefferson, Julien Alfred and Sha'Carri Richardson celebrate after the women's 100m final at the Paris Olympics on August 3, 2024. Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Alfred led the race from gun to tape with a dominant run, leaving the rest of the field in her wake to win the first medal of any kind for her country in the history of the games.

Richardson was the strong favourite heading into the are after winning the world title in remarkable fashion last year at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

She was slow off her blocks and failed to recover in time to beat Alfred, who opened a wide gap between them. Her compatriot Melissa Jefferson was third with a time of 10.92 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdraws from Paris 2024

The event saw double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdraw in the semi-finals after an apparent hamstring injury. The Jamaican had earlier announced that the Paris Games would be her last appearances at the Olympics.

Alfred's victory is now the first time that the women's 100m title at the Olympics will go to a different country that is not Jamaica. The champion from Tokyo 2020, Elaine Thompson-Herah, did not qualify for this year's games after an injury-ridden spell.

