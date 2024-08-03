Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was a surprising absentee in the women's 100m semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Fraser-Pryce failed to take to the track in heat 2 in what is her last appearance at the Olympic games after five editions

Rosemary Chukwuma finished last in the heat and subsequently failed to make it to the final later on Saturday night

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the semi-finals of the women's 100m at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

The news is set to send ripples across the athletics world. The Jamaican star had announced this would be her last Olympic games after a glorious career.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes in women's 100m Round 1 at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.

Source: Getty Images

The five-time world champion had qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in her heat on Friday.

Fraser-Pryce withdraws from Paris 2024

She was spotted warming up for the semi-finals on Saturday, but shortly before her heat came up, the commentators announced she would not be taking to the track.

The reason remains unknown, and track fans fear they have already seen the last of her. Fraser-Pryce wasn't registered to compete in the 200m. Her last possible chance to feature will be in the 4 by 100m relay.

In her absence, Julien Alfred put the rest of the field on notice, coasting to a 10.84 win ahead of world champion Sha'Carri Richardson.

Where did Rosemary Chukwuma finish at Paris 2024

Nigeria's Rosemary Chukwuma finished last in heat 2, failing to make the finals. Chukwuma was the 7th fastest woman in the world this year heading into the Olympics.

Others who qualified from other heats include Melissa Jefferson, Marie Jose Ta Lou, Tia Clayton, Twanisha Terry, Mujinga Kambundji and Daryll Neita.

