Paris 2024:Nigerians React As Tobi Amusan Loses Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal
- Tobi Amusan has been eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Hurdles 100m
- The world record holder missed out on automatic qualification after finishing third in her heat
- Nigerians have expressed their disappointment after their medal hopeful got eliminated
Nigerians are heartbroken after medal hopeful Tobi Amusan fell short in the semi-final of the Women's 100m hurdles at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.
Amusan finished third in Heat 1 with a time of 12.55 seconds, missing out on automatic qualification. She finished ninth overall, thereby missing out on the final.
Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment.
@seunajidagba wrote:
“Wow! I can't believe that Tobi Amusan did not make the 100meters Hurdles Final. Disastrous Olympics in Paris, 2024”
@SenseiUche wrote:
“My hope for a Gold for Nigeria in athletics Tobi Amusan didn't qualify for the final. 😢😭😭😭😭”
@olope_el wrote:
“If we're being honest, we don't have any World Class athletes. Love Tobi Amusan but she can be very inconsistent. Others are just riding on potential at least for now.”
Source: Legit.ng
