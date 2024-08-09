Tobi Amusan has been eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's Hurdles 100m

The world record holder missed out on automatic qualification after finishing third in her heat

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment after their medal hopeful got eliminated

Nigerians are heartbroken after medal hopeful Tobi Amusan fell short in the semi-final of the Women's 100m hurdles at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.

Amusan finished third in Heat 1 with a time of 12.55 seconds, missing out on automatic qualification. She finished ninth overall, thereby missing out on the final.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

@seunajidagba wrote:

“Wow! I can't believe that Tobi Amusan did not make the 100meters Hurdles Final. Disastrous Olympics in Paris, 2024”

@SenseiUche wrote:

“My hope for a Gold for Nigeria in athletics Tobi Amusan didn't qualify for the final. 😢😭😭😭😭”

@olope_el wrote:

“If we're being honest, we don't have any World Class athletes. Love Tobi Amusan but she can be very inconsistent. Others are just riding on potential at least for now.”

Source: Legit.ng