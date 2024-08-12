Team Nigeria finished with zero medals at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The basketball team D'Tigress had a record-setting campaign after reaching the quarter-final

Head coach Rena Wakama was named the best women's team coach for her impressive outing

Team Nigeria have a few things to celebrate despite a disappointing outing at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where they failed to win a medal.

The country’s contingent of 88 athletes who participated in 12 sports failed to have a podium finish despite world-class stars in Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu.

According to ESPN, the women's basketball team D'Tigress were one of the bright spots after becoming the first African team, male or female, to reach the quarter-final.

Wakama wins Olympics best coach

According to FIBA, Rena Wakama is the recipient of the Best Women's Basketball Coach award for leading the team on a historic run, even though the USA eliminated her side in the last eight.

The team recorded wins against world number three, Canada, and world number five, Australia, showing fighting spirit against France and the United States.

Nigerians were pleased with the coach's handling of the team and reacted to her individual award.

@chuksemma replied:

“The best with PEP GUARDIOLA STEEZE”

@Naspumpee replied:

“Preparations for next tournament should start now while heads are rolling for some silly things done.”

@i_am_afobaje replied:

“If this is football, the coach will never get to win the best coach, they would definitely give the award to the winner. Football rules need to change. Fully deserved, coach. We're with you. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

@saasmanizy wrote:

“Nigeria didn't win any medal at the Olympics, but got this. I'm happy”

Rena Wakama sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that Rena Wakama sent a message to Nigerians after guiding D'Tigress to a historic quarter-final finish in the women's basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 32-year-old expressed pride in her team despite the disappointment of not going further than the last eight, and she pleaded with Nigeria to invest in the team.

