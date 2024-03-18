The Falconets of Nigeria have qualified for the final of the All Africa Games women's football competition in Ghana

The Nigeria female team defeated Uganda by two goals to nil in the Semi-final at Cape Coast on Monday, March 18

Legit.ng recalls that Falconets thrashed the Senegalese ladies by four goals in the quarters to get to the semi-finals

Cape Coast, Ghana - The Falconets have defeated Uganda by two goals to nil to progress to the final of the ongoing All Africa Games women's football competition in Ghana.

Two goals from Okah Adaobi and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu sealed the Falconets' place in the final.

Nigeria’s Falconets defeat Uganda 2-0 to qualify for final Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons

This was contained in a post shared by @NGSuper_Falcons on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, March 18.

Okah opened the scoring in the 74th minute while Okwuchukwu doubled the lead in the 89th minute.

The victory in Cape Coast has given Nigeria’s female team the pole position to defend their gold.

Nigerians react

Falcons cruise past Senegal 4–0

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Under-20 women's football squad, the Falconets, secured a commanding victory over Senegal with a 4-0 triumph in their Group B encounter at the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana.

With this win, the Falconets have clinched a spot in the semi-finals against Uganda.

Goals from Loveth Edeh, Motunrayo Ezekiel, Chioma Olise, and an own goal propelled them to victory, with Edeh opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

