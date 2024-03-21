Ese Brume has secured a major win for Nigeria at the ongoing African Games 2023 in Accra, Ghana

Team Nigeria claimed another set of medals in athletics as Brume and Prestina Ochonogor clinched gold and bronze in the women’s long jump event on Thursday

Meanwhile, Tobi Amusan, world record holder, clinched her third consecutive African Games title as she won gold in the women’s 100m race at the African Games on Wednesday

On Thursday night, March 21, Nigeria’s Ese Brume clinched gold in the women’s long jump event of the African Games, jumping a record 6.92 meters to defend her title in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

Brume’s first attempt was good enough for gold on the night that her compatriot Prestina Ochonogor also won the bronze medal. She had a jump of 6.67m.

Meanwhile, Brume won the title in 2019 in the Moroccan city of Rabat and continued her fine form five years later in Ghana, Complete Sports reported.

Still on Thursday, Burkina Faso’s Koala Marthe clinched bronze. But it was a disappointing night for Nigeria’s Ruth Usoro who finished fourth with a jump of 6.62m.

A new Olympic Movement @MakingOfChamps confirmed the development in a post shared on its X account on Thursday night.

@MakingOfChamps tweeted:

"Ese Brume has won GOLD in the women's Long Jump at the African Games, flying to a first-round 6.92m to nail the win and defend her title from 2019.

"What an international debut for a relatively unknown Prestina Ochonogor who claimed Bronze, landing 6.67m! Ochonogor only officially surpassed 6.00m this year and is now an African Games Bronze medallist.

"Ruth Usoro missed out on the podium with her 6.62m jump.

"Nigeria's women's Long Jump is on fire!!

Tobi Amusan wins gold in 100m hurdles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Amusan won gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 African Games in Ghana.

The world record holder clocked 12.89 seconds to finish way ahead of her competitors at the University of Ghana stadium, Accra, on Wednesday, March 20.

A new Olympic Movement @MakingOfChamps confirmed the development in a post shared on its X account on Wednesday evening, March 20.

