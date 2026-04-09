The naira rebounds against the dollar, closing at N1,371.82 in the official market

Nigeria's foreign reserves decline by $1.08 billion as global tensions impact inflows

IMF urges Nigeria to strengthen reserves amid rising global economic risks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

In a moment of genuine good news for cash-strapped Nigerians, the naira staged a spirited comeback on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, climbing N14.84 to close at N1,371.82 per dollar in the official market, a solid 1.08 per cent gain that wiped out the previous day’s losses.

The rebound came even as Nigeria’s foreign reserves slipped by $1.08 billion, dropping 2.16 per cent to $48.94 billion as of April 7, 2026, according to Central Bank of Nigeria data.

The naira makes a remarkable recovery after days of depreciation. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Analysts link the decline to slowing inflows caused by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have tightened global dollar supply.

“Relative to other African currencies, the naira is faring better. If you saw the Afreximbank report on African currencies, 27 were affected by the ongoing Middle East tensions,” Janet Ogochukwu, senior banker and economist, told Legit.ng on a call.

In the parallel market, the naira held firm at N1,405 per dollar. The gap between official and black-market rates widened to N34, or 2.5 per cent, from just N19 the day before, signalling cautious optimism among street traders.

Reserves under pressure, but naira shows resilience

Nigeria’s external reserves act as the CBN’s vital shield for the currency. Their steady erosion has raised eyebrows, arriving at a time of heightened global uncertainty, according to a report by MarketForces Africa.

Yet the naira’s unexpected strength offers a rare bright spot for families battling inflation and import costs.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaking at the Al-Ula conference in Saudi Arabia, urged emerging economies like Nigeria to urgently strengthen their buffers against future shocks.

While many countries have built more resilient macroeconomic frameworks since the 2008 global financial crisis, the IMF warned that low reserve levels still leave nations exposed to sudden capital flight, exchange-rate swings, and eroded investor confidence.

IMF’s urgent message to vulnerable economies

According to a BusinessDay report, the Fund noted that reserve accumulation is a long game, rooted in fiscal discipline, current-account surpluses, and flexible exchange rates, rather than quick fixes or volatile inflows. It also highlighted the trade-offs: large reserves earn low returns and can fuel inflation if not properly managed.

To ease the burden, the IMF called for global cooperation, including expanding the set of eligible reserve assets beyond short-term U.S.

Treasuries and creating collective investment vehicles for better returns without sacrificing liquidity.

The naira bounces back, but reserves lose over $1 billion. Credit: Picture Allianc/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As global risks mount, the message is clear: building strong, sustainable reserves must become a national priority alongside infrastructure and human capital investments.

For ordinary Nigerians, Wednesday’s naira gain delivers something priceless, a breath of hope that stability may yet prevail.

Dollar falls slightly as naira climbs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian currency ended the trading week on a stronger footing on Friday, March 13, 2026, appreciating in the official foreign exchange market to ₦1,366.23 per United States dollar, according to data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Figures from the apex bank show that the Naira gained ₦5.27 during Friday’s trading session, representing a 0.3% improvement compared with the ₦1,371.50 per dollar recorded at the close of trading on Thursday.

The official rate in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) is calculated using a volume-weighted average of transactions conducted by authorised dealers, making it the benchmark exchange rate used by regulators and financial institutions.

Source: Legit.ng