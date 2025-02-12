Lagos-born NFL player Moro Ojomo won his first Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian-born American football star Moro Ojomo after his Super Bowl LIX victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 win, securing their fifth NFL title.

Moro Ojomo celebrates after winning the Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ojomo relocated to California in 2009, where he honed his skills and eventually made it to the biggest stage in American football.

Ojomo’s journey from Lagos to the NFL is a story of perseverance, talent, and dedication as his rookie season ended in a fairy-tale fashion as he played a vital role in his team’s defensive strategy.

Following the victory, Ojomo proudly held up the Nigerian flag, celebrating his roots and the momentous achievement.

How Ojomo celebrated his Super Bowl victory

The Eagles’ win served as redemption after their previous Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs.

Ojomo contributed two tackles in the game, helping his team neutralise the threat posed by Kansas City’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes for much of the game.

After the historic win, Ojomo took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a picture of himself holding the Nigerian flag with the caption, “Best in the world.”

His display of pride in his heritage resonated with many Nigerian fans, who flooded his social media with congratulatory messages.

Sanwo-Olu’s message to Ojomo

Governor Sanwo-Olu took to social media to honour Ojomo’s achievements. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Congratulations to Morotoluwa Ojomo, @MoroOjomo, a proud Lagos-born talent, for becoming a Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles! Your journey from Lagos to the NFL exemplifies resilience, determination, and unmatched talent.

“You’ve made Lagos and Nigeria proud on the global stage. As you continue to shine on and off the field, know that Lagos stands proudly with you. Your achievements inspire countless others, proving that Lagosians’ potential is limitless. Here’s to even greater victories ahead. #SuperBowlLIX”

Sanwo-Olu’s message highlights the growing influence of Nigerian athletes across various sports, reinforcing the belief that Nigerian talent can shine globally.

