July 2024, Lagos – The pan-African online sports news website, Sports Brief , has joined forces with Legit.ng to enhance sports journalism on the popular news platform.

Sports Brief United with Legit.ng to Boost Sports Journalism in Nigeria

Earlier this summer, Sports Brief accepted Legit.ng’s offer to become part of its brand, providing regular updates on the latest developments in the sports industry.

“Sports updates are as integral to our social and cultural life as current affairs or business news. We strive to deliver comprehensive coverage across all news categories, and we believe that the Sports Brief team will help us maintain this high standard,” said Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng.

Legit.ng readers can now access a range of new content formats on the website, including:

Latest news and updates

Timely sports scores

In-depth analytical articles

A team of accomplished sports journalists will cover various sports, including but not limited to:

Football

Boxing

Tennis

Athletics

Another significant update involves Legit.ng’s social media presence. Sports Brief’s Facebook page will be rebranded as Legit.ng Sports News. Additionally, Sports Brief authors will lead a newly-created WhatsApp channel , delivering breaking news in a concise format for Legit.ng readers who prefer to stay informed on the go.

“For us, it’s a great honor to become part of Nigeria’s leading news brand. We are excited to collaborate with journalists who share our values and approach,” said Nomso Obiajuru, Team Lead at Sports Brief.

About Sports Brief

Sports Brief is a sports news platform and part of Legit, a global media holding company. It covers a wide range of sports content with a focus on delivering timely and accurate information to its audience.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading online and entertainment news publisher by audience, and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

