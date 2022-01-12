The Super Eagles had a prayer session with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, January 11, before they met Egypt

Sanwo-Olu said he also had a pep talk with the boys alongside his delegates in Cameroon, the host country

The Lagos governor said he wished the team well and relayed the goodwill message of Lagosians to the players

Before the Nigerian national team, Super Eagles took on the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, January 11, in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament, they got a visit in Cameroon from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his delegates.

Via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was with the team before the match to pray with and encourage the players.

The Lagos governor prayed for the team to have a good start in the competition (Photo: jidesanwoolu)

Sanwo-Olu said he relayed to the team the best wishes and goodwill of Lagosians and inspired them to have a great start at the competition.

The Lagos governor stated:

"We paid our team, the Super Eagles a quick visit before their match to pray with them.

"I also gave them a pep talk and best wishes from Lagosians. I let them know we’re in high spirits just like they are, and looking forward to a great start at the competition."

Kelechi Iheanacho's strike seals victory for Super Eagles against Egypt

Meanwhile, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho's superb strike sealed victory for the Super Eagles against a very lethargic Egyptian side as Nigeria opened its AFCON 2021 on a winning note.

Nigeria’s interim coach Augustine Eguavoen named a very attacking lineup as Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Kelechi Iheanacho were preferred in attack with Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi bossing the midfield.

Eguavoen's tactics seemed to have stunned the Egyptians as the Super Eagles were dominant from the onset of the encounter.

Moses Simon was the livewire for Nigeria down the left side of the Super Eagles attack as the Nantes winger was instrumental in running down the Egyptian defence who were bereft of ideas on how to curtail the Super Eagles.

Nigeria dominated possession in the first half but failed to create clear-cut opportunities for Awoniyi and Iheanacho up front for the Eagles.

