Super Eagles will be playing in Group at next year's AFCON where they will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau

Gernot Rohr who qualified Nigeria for the tournament has been sacked and Augustine Eguavoen will take the team to Cameroon

Ifeanyi Udeze explained that the Super Eagles will struggle at the African Cup of Nations under Augustine Eguavoen

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has suggested that things will not be easy for Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen at next year's African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Days to start of the 2022 AFCON, the Nigerian Football Federation announced the sacking of Gernot Rohr and replaced him with Augustine Eguavoen on interim capacity.

The Nigerian football chiefs in their statement explained that they are comfortable with Gernot Rohr leading the Super Eagles to Cameroon which forced them to fire the German.

Did Gernot Rohr take Super Eagles to any major tournament?

Gernot Rohr's first major tournament with the Super Eagles was at Russia 2018 World Cup where Nigeria failed to qualify from the group stage.

He also steered the Nigerian team to 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and him and his wards finished third.

According to the report on Complete Sports, Udeze who played 35 games for the Super Eagles claimed that Augustine Eguavoen will find it hard to excel in Cameroon.

Ifeanyi Udeze's comment about Augustine Eguavoen

“It’s going to be very difficult for Eguavoen and his coaching crew to do anything with the Super Eagles at next year’s AFCON.

“The problem is that the time is too short for them to perform, no friendly game has been lines up to prepare the team so it would be very difficult for them to do well.

“But I wish them all the best and hope they do well.”

Super Eagles star scores wonder goal for top European giants in win over tough Opponents

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Villarreal on Wednesday night, December 15, defeated lower League side Atletico Sanluqueno 7-1 in Copa del Rey second round in which Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal.

The win was a big statement for Villarreal and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze who has now netted in back-to-back Copa del Rey games this term.

So far this season Chukwueze has netted four goals in 14 games in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side which is fair enough.

Paco Alcacer scored two goals for Villarreal in the 8th and 13th minutes before Duro Cena netted own goal in the 27th minute as Chukwueze made it 4-0 in the 40th minute.

