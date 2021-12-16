Villarreal have qualified for the next round of the Copa del Rey after beating Sanlugueno 7-1 on Wednesday night

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was in brilliant form scoring a goal for Villarreal in this encounter

Samuel Chukwueze is expected to be in the Super Eagles squad who will be traveling to Cameroon for AFCON

Villarreal on Wednesday night, December 15, defeated lower League side Atletico Sanluqueno 7-1 in Copa del Rey second round in which Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal.

The win was a big statement for Villarreal and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze who has now netted in back-to-back Copa del Rey games this term.

So far this season Chukwueze has netted four goals in 14 games in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side which is fair enough.

Who are the other scorers against Sanluqueno?

Paco Alcacer scored two goals for Villarreal in the 8th and 13th minutes before Duro Cena netted own goal in the 27th minute as Chukwueze made it 4-0 in the 40th minute.

Moi Gomez, Trigueros and Dani Raba are the other scorers for Villarreal even though the hosts pulled one back through Adrian.

Samuel Chukwueze is expected to be among the Super Eagles players who will play at the 2022 African Cup of Nations starting in January in Cameroon.

