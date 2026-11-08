TCN rejected Ikeja Electric’s claim that grid instability caused Lagos outages, citing low generation and distribution network issues

TCN said 68% of November 1 and 2 interruptions came from load shedding, while 26% involved Ikeja Electric operations

TCN urged power distributors to verify outage information with NISO before explaining supply disruptions to consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has faulted Ikeja Electric over its explanation for the persistent power outages affecting parts of Lagos, accusing the distribution company of misleading electricity consumers about the cause of the disruptions.

The disagreement followed Ikeja Electric's attribution of power interruptions recorded on November 3 and 4 to instability on the national grid.

TCN reveals reason for Lagos power outage, faults Ikeja Electric's explanation. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, TCN, in a statement issued on Friday, rejected the explanation, insisting that declining electricity generation and operational challenges within Ikeja Electric's network were largely responsible for the outages.

The transmission company maintained that no equipment failure or transmission line trip was responsible for the interruptions examined in its records.

TCN reveals reasons for Lagos blackouts

According to TCN, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) had previously explained that electricity generation declined because of inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs.

The development reduced electricity available for distribution nationwide, forcing electricity distribution companies to implement load shedding and cut supply hours.

TCN stressed that determining the causes of national grid disturbances falls within NISO's statutory responsibilities under Section 67 of the Electricity Act 2023.

It argued that distribution companies should rely on verified operational information rather than attribute every supply interruption to grid instability.

TCN releases figures on power interruptions

Providing a breakdown of outages recorded on November 1 and 2, TCN disclosed that 68% resulted from frequency-control load shedding caused by insufficient electricity generation.

Another 26% was attributed to Ikeja Electric's failure to comply with electricity allocation directives, alongside faults and maintenance activities within its distribution network.

The remaining 6% resulted from TCN's scheduled maintenance, switching operations and transmission line limitations.

TCN maintained that none of the interruptions examined resulted from equipment faults or trips on its network.

The figures, however, relate to November 1 and 2, preceding the November 3 and 4 outages referenced in Ikeja Electric's notice.

Ikeja Electric blamed for feeder disruptions

TCN further examined 46 interruptions affecting the 33kV feeders identified in Ikeja Electric's communication.

Of these, 29 were linked to frequency-control load shedding, while 14 were attributed to the distribution company's operations.

Nine of the 14 interruptions reportedly resulted from noncompliance with load allocation instructions, while five involved faults or trips within Ikeja Electric's network.

The remaining three interruptions were associated with scheduled maintenance on TCN's Ogba-Alimosho transmission line on November 1.

TCN also cited a November 2 cable fault affecting the Rack Centre feeder, which it said Ikeja Electric's technical team subsequently repaired.

Ikeja Electric, TCN clash over Lagos power outage. Credit: Ikeja Electric.

Source: UGC

TCN warns against misleading electricity consumers

The transmission company warned that incorrectly blaming transmission infrastructure for generation shortages could create confusion among consumers and undermine confidence in Nigeria's electricity industry.

It urged Ikeja Electric and other distribution companies to verify operational information with NISO before issuing public explanations for outages.

TCN also expressed sympathy for customers experiencing reduced electricity supply, assuring them of its commitment to transmitting available power safely and efficiently.

The dispute highlights growing concerns over accountability in Nigeria's electricity sector as households and businesses continue to grapple with unreliable supply.

Lagos recovers N26m for Ikeja Electric consumers

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of electricity consumers in Lagos State have received financial relief following the recovery of over ₦26 million in refunds and credit adjustments from Ikeja Electric Distribution Company.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) disclosed that it successfully resolved 528 complaints against Ikeja Electric between January and September 2026, providing relief to customers affected by billing disputes and other electricity-related grievances.

Source: Legit.ng