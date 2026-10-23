Sunday Igboho issued a stern public warning defending Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja amid reports of a political rift with Governor Seyi Makinde

The Yoruba Nation activist and Iru Ekun founder made the threat in a video that spread widely on social media

Igboho's remarks came in response to rumours that the Oyo State governor was plotting to depose the Olubadan of Ibadan

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo Igboho has issued a public threat against anyone who attempts to remove Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadan, warning that such a move would trigger widespread disruption across Oyo State.

Igboho, who is also the founder of the private security network Iru Ekun, made the remarks in a video that circulated widely on social media. Speaking directly on the matter, he said: "Any governor who attempts to remove Olubadan, we will disrupt everywhere, and they will declare a state of emergency in Oyo State that same day. No one should dare to attack the Olubadan."

Sunday Igboho threatens to disrupt Oyo if Olubadan is deposed Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Igboho targets Makinde over alleged plot

The statement was a direct response to rumours that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was considering deposing the Olubadan over a growing political dispute between the two men. Ibadan serves as the capital of Oyo State, making the Olubadan one of the most prominent traditional rulers in the region.

Igboho did not hold back in his language, framing any attempt to remove the monarch as a provocation serious enough to destabilise the entire state. His threat of disruption, paired with a reference to a potential state of emergency, signals the intensity of sentiment surrounding the matter.

Who is Sunday Igboho?

Igboho rose to national prominence as a vocal advocate for Yoruba self-determination and has previously led agitations across southwest Nigeria. As the founder of Iru Ekun, a private security outfit, he has positioned himself as a defender of Yoruba interests, including the protection of traditional institutions such as the Olubadan stool.

See the video of Igboho speaking in the Yoruba language on X here:

Sunday Igboho reacts to Arewa's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum have warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was recently reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives.

Source: Legit.ng