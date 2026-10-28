Ikeja Electric apologised to Band A customers after failing to provide the required 20 hours of daily electricity on October 25 and 26, 2026

Five feeders in Shomolu and one in Ikeja recorded zero hours of power supply on both days due to technical issues and network faults

The company blamed the disruptions on panel-swapping work, grid instability, transformer limitations and network faults

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers on several Band A feeders after failing to meet the minimum daily electricity supply requirement of 20 hours on October 25 and 26, 2026.

Some affected feeders recorded far fewer hours of electricity supply, while others received no power at all over the two days.

Ikeja Electric Names Areas Affected as Band A Feeders Get Zero Hours of Electricity for 2 Days

Source: UGC

In a circular posted on its X account on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the electricity distribution company (DisCo) acknowledged the disruptions and attributed them to network faults, grid instability, transformer limitations and ongoing technical work.

“Dear Esteemed Customer, we apologize for falling short of the expected minimum service level of 20 hours on the Band A feeders below for October 25th and 26th, 2026,” Ikeja Electric said.

Ikeja Electric lists feeders with zero electricity supply

Ikeja Electric identified several affected feeders across Ikeja, Shomolu, Oshodi and Akowonjo, with five feeders in Shomolu recording zero hours of electricity supply on both days.

The affected feeders were 11-Magodo INJ-T1-Emanuel Keshi, 11-Magodo INJ-T1-Shangisha, 11-Magodo INJ-T1-Owulade, 11-Magodo INJ-T2-Bashiru and 11-Magodo INJ-T2-CMD.

The company attributed the complete disruption on these feeders to panel-swapping work.

Another affected feeder, 11-PTC INJ-T2-Awuse in Ikeja, recorded 19.28 hours of electricity supply on October 25 and 18.72 hours on October 26.

Meanwhile, the 11-Oworo INJ-T3-Anthony feeder in Shomolu received 6.38 hours of electricity on October 25 before supply improved to 19.32 hours the following day.

Ikeja Electric explains poor power supply

The DisCo also identified technical faults and limitations affecting electricity delivery to other customers on its network.

According to the circular, some feeders experienced disruptions linked to faults on the 11-kilovolt (kV) and 33kV networks, as well as instability on the national grid.

The 11-Alimosho INJ-T8-Okunola feeder in Akowonjo recorded 16.55 hours of supply on October 25 and 18.95 hours on October 26.

Similarly, the 11-PTC INJ-T2-Medical feeder in Ikeja received 15.82 hours of electricity on the first day and 18.72 hours on the second day.

The 33-Orgba TCN-MTN feeder in Ikeja also recorded zero hours of electricity supply on both days, with Ikeja Electric listing a 33kV fault among the causes of the disruption.

Ikeja Electric Names Areas Affected as Band A Feeders Get Zero Hours of Electricity for 2 Days

Source: Getty Images

The company apologised to customers for failing to meet the expected service level, saying it regretted the inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

The latest development follows earlier complaints by the DisCo about insufficient electricity allocated to its network from the national grid.

The latest notice highlights ongoing supply challenges for some customers, including those on Band A feeders, which are expected to receive at least 20 hours of electricity daily.

Source: Legit.ng