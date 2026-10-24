A former presidential aide has made a striking allegation about why Fashola has no role in Tinubu's administration

The claim centres on people close to the President and their alleged motive for keeping Fashola out

Fashola served as a minister under Buhari but has held no federal position since Tinubu took office in 2023

A former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Laolu Akande, has alleged that powerful figures within President Bola Tinubu's inner circle are actively working to keep former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola out of the Federal Government, fearing that his refusal to compromise would disrupt certain practices within the administration.

Akande made the claim during an appearance on the Naija Unfiltered podcast, published by Symfoni TV on Friday. While he acknowledged that Fashola may be partly absent from government due to personal fatigue, he argued that resistance from those close to the President was the more decisive factor.

Laolu Akande explains why Babatunde Fashola is not in President Bol Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Fashola was known for standing his ground and would not compromise his principles to accommodate questionable practices," Akande said, suggesting that this trait made him an inconvenient figure for some of those currently influencing the Tinubu administration.

Akande did not name any of the individuals he accused of opposing Fashola's inclusion, nor did he specify the practices he alleged they sought to shield from scrutiny. His claims could not be independently verified, and neither the Presidency nor Fashola has responded to the allegations.

Akande speaks on Tinubu, Fashola's relationship

Despite his absence from government, Akande insisted that Fashola and Tinubu remain close, maintaining there has been no significant public rift between the two politicians.

Fashola governed Lagos State from 2007 to 2015 before joining Buhari's cabinet, where he served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing and later as Minister of Works and Housing. Since Tinubu assumed the presidency in May 2023, however, Fashola has not been appointed to any position in the administration.

Beyond the Fashola allegation, Akande broadened his critique to argue that Tinubu had not fully utilised people around him who were capable of offering honest, independent counsel. He suggested the President's circle had, in some cases, been shaped by individuals who preferred loyalists over those who might push back on decisions.

Laolu Akande speaks on the relationship between President Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu gives appointment to former DSS boss

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi to chair the NISS Governing Board

Bichi's four-year appointment takes effect from October 22, 2026, under the NISS Establishment Act of 2019

The appointment followed a recommendation from the current DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi

Source: Legit.ng