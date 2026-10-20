President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly acknowledged Seyi Tinubu at a City Boy Movement event held in Abuja

Tinubu said he received calls from people asking what Seyi was running for after watching him mobilise young supporters

The president's remarks about his son drew mixed reactions from Nigerians online

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu used a public event in Abuja to recognise the role his son, Seyi Tinubu, has played in rallying young Nigerians behind his re-election bid.

Tinubu described Seyi's effort as something that caught the attention of people around him.

The remarks came during a meeting with the City Boy Movement, an event billed as "An Evening with the Original City Boy," which was broadcast by TVC News.

Tinubu addressed the gathering and singled out Seyi for praise before the audience.

What Tinubu said about Seyi

"Permit me a personal moment for my son, Seyi. I've watched what you started with City Boy, and I got some calls within the last few weeks asking me what Seyi is running for. I said he's running after his father," the president said.

The statement confirmed that Seyi Tinubu has been working to mobilise younger Nigerians to support the president's return to power in the 2027 general elections.

The City Boy Movement appears to be central to that effort, drawing in young supporters across the country.

Nigerians react to public show of appreciation

The clip, shared on Monday, October 19, 2026, by @NigAffairs on X, generated significant debate among Nigerians online.

@saintjyde wrote:

"Which son will not be proud of this kind of father? See recognition on the highest stage. Walahi PBAT is an all-rounder. My respect just got deeper."

@ShexKris offered a sharply different view:

"This is a big blow to the Nigerian face. These rulers prioritise their families over Nigerians, and Nigerians are clapping. Una go soon cry during una old age blood if time is not taken."

@Tunde_Speaks acknowledged the father-son dynamic while drawing a line on policy:

"Even though I don't agree with Mr President and some of his policies, every father will definitely be proud of a son like Seyi. He stood by his father firmly. God indeed bless Mr President, but I don't agree with your policies, please. The masses are suffering too much!!!"

@Or2kBrnBox praised the president directly:

"A president that sees through and is very intelligent to lead a Nation out of the valley to prosperity. Thank you, Dr Jagaban. Thank you, Mr Pr,esident; please don't forget to push your men harder to stabilise electricity all over the country."

@Chinualeo_A raised concerns about Seyi's motivations, writing:

"Nothing is better than making your parents proud ❤️ but Abeg we no want una again. This is to show you that all Seyi is saying to give his father another chance is his selfish gain."

@_muhammad_umar_ kept it brief:

"Great moment for father and son. ...nothing is better than making your father proud of you to this point. Well done."

@AfonjaWar added:

"Abeg, which parents will not pray to have a child like Seyi Tinubu? Who won't?"

Seyi Tinubu gets special message on 41st birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour congratulated Seyi Tinubu as he turned 41 on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The group's National Coordinator, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, praised Tinubu's role in youth empowerment and community development.

The organisation used the occasion to call for greater grassroots participation in building a prosperous Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng