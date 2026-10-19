Ibrahim Kashim, the NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, resigned his party membership effective October 16, 2026

Kashim made the announcement in a statement addressed to his supporters and the people of Bauchi State

The former candidate did not reveal his next political move but promised to communicate the next phase of his journey soon

Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, who ran as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, has quit the party, with his resignation taking effect from October 16, 2026.

Kashim broke the news in a statement titled "A Message to My Supporters and the Good People of Bauchi State," which he circulated across social media platforms.

The former governorship hopeful said the decision came after careful thought, and he pointed to the need for purposeful leadership, a stronger economy, better opportunities for young people and women, improved security, and a future where every citizen could live with dignity and hope.

Kashim keeps next move under wraps

Despite the public announcement, Kashim gave no indication of which party he plans to join next or whether he intends to continue pursuing the governorship of Bauchi State on another political platform.

He was firm, however, that walking away from the NDC would not diminish his drive to push for the development of the state.

He said in the statement:

"Our political journey is far from over, and our commitment to the rescue and development of Bauchi State remains unwavering."

Kashim added that he would keep engaging with individuals and groups who shared his vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and economically vibrant Bauchi State.

In closing, the former candidate appealed to his backers to remain calm, steady, and united, promising to brief them on the next step of their shared political agenda when the time was right.

Source: Legit.ng