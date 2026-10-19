Breaking: NDC Governorship Candidate Suddenly Resigns
- Ibrahim Kashim, the NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, resigned his party membership effective October 16, 2026
- Kashim made the announcement in a statement addressed to his supporters and the people of Bauchi State
- The former candidate did not reveal his next political move but promised to communicate the next phase of his journey soon
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Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, who ran as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, has quit the party, with his resignation taking effect from October 16, 2026.
Kashim broke the news in a statement titled "A Message to My Supporters and the Good People of Bauchi State," which he circulated across social media platforms.
The former governorship hopeful said the decision came after careful thought, and he pointed to the need for purposeful leadership, a stronger economy, better opportunities for young people and women, improved security, and a future where every citizen could live with dignity and hope.
Kashim keeps next move under wraps
Despite the public announcement, Kashim gave no indication of which party he plans to join next or whether he intends to continue pursuing the governorship of Bauchi State on another political platform.
He was firm, however, that walking away from the NDC would not diminish his drive to push for the development of the state.
He said in the statement:
"Our political journey is far from over, and our commitment to the rescue and development of Bauchi State remains unwavering."
Kashim added that he would keep engaging with individuals and groups who shared his vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and economically vibrant Bauchi State.
In closing, the former candidate appealed to his backers to remain calm, steady, and united, promising to brief them on the next step of their shared political agenda when the time was right.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng