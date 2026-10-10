Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha dismissed a report claiming a magistrate court issued a bench warrant against him for alleged forgery

Okorocha's camp challenged anyone with the supposed bench warrant to make the document public within 48 hours

The former governor questioned how a petition filed on October 8 could lead to a concluded bench warrant by October 9

Former Imo State Governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha, has denied reports that a magistrate court issued a bench warrant against him over an alleged forgery offence, describing the claim as false.

The denial came through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, in which Okorocha issued a direct challenge to anyone in possession of the said document to publish it within 48 hours.

Rochas Okorocha denies being served a warrant of arrest Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Okorocha questions timeline of alleged warrant

Central to Okorocha's pushback is the timeline presented in the report. According to the statement, the report claimed the bench warrant was issued on October 9, following a petition dated October 8. Okorocha argued that it was impossible for investigators to receive, process and act on a petition, complete all necessary procedural steps, and obtain a bench warrant within a single day.

Vanguard reported that he urged Nigerians to disregard the report entirely, saying it lacked credibility and had no supporting documentation to back it up.

The former governor also took the opportunity to weigh in on the internal climate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party currently needs peace rather than controversy.

Okorocha, who served as Imo State Governor from 2011 to 2019 before winning a Senate seat, has been at the centre of several legal and political disputes in recent years. His latest denial adds to a string of public statements his office has issued, pushing back against what he describes as unfounded allegations.

Rochas Okorocha addresses report of arrest warrant Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claims he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raises a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng