South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of all public engagements on medical advice after returning from India

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also away from duties, recovering from a minor medical procedure he recently underwent

Both leaders are absent as South Africa heads into a busy political season ahead of local government elections

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stepped back from public engagements on the advice of his doctors, the presidency announced on Wednesday. He returned from the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on Monday and was told to rest and recover.

The presidency said ministers would stand in for the 73-year-old at scheduled events. "Where possible, the president has asked the respective ministers to represent him at scheduled engagements," his office said.

South African president taken ill, exits all public engagement

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Ramaphosa had attended the two-day BRICS summit, which concluded on Sunday. Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa gathered in New Delhi, with talks centring on inclusive global growth and developments in the Middle East.

Mashatile also out of action

The president's absence overlaps with that of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who is recovering from a minor medical procedure. Mashatile said on Tuesday that his condition was improving.

"My recovery is progressing well and I am regaining strength each day," Mashatile said. He added that on doctors' advice, he would continue resting "while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be underway in the capable team in my office with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors."

Timing raises concerns

The fact that both of South Africa's top leaders are unavailable at the same time has drawn attention, particularly because the country is heading into an increasingly active political period. Local government elections are scheduled for November 4, making the coming weeks a critical time for the ruling administration.

No timeline has been given for when either Ramaphosa or Mashatile is expected to resume their full official duties.

Source: Legit.ng