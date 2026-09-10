First Lady Oluremi Tinubu handed over a ₦500 million cheque to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife during an official visit

The funds were meant for beneficiaries of the National Community Food Bank Programme in Anambra

The presentation was accompanied by a live performance as the First Lady and her hosts danced to K1 De Ultimate's Adé Orí Òkin

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has presented a ₦500 million cheque to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, to support beneficiaries of the National Community Food Bank Programme (NCFBP) in the state.

The presentation marked a significant disbursement under the federal initiative, which targets food security support for vulnerable communities across Nigeria. Governor Soludo and his wife received the cheque on behalf of the programme's beneficiaries in Anambra on Thursday, September 10.

The occasion took on a celebratory tone as Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate's song, "Adé Orí Òkin", was played at the event. First Lady Tinubu and the Soludos joined in the dancing, adding a festive atmosphere to what was also a formal government handover ceremony.

National community food bank programme

The National Community Food Bank Programme is a federal government initiative designed to address hunger and food insecurity among ordinary Nigerians. The ₦500 million released to Anambra is intended to reach residents who rely on the programme for food support.

No further details were provided on the timeline for disbursement to end beneficiaries or the number of residents expected to benefit from the funds in Anambra State.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng