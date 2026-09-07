Thandi Chisi was crowned Miss Malawi in December 2025 but did not represent the country at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam

The Miss Malawi organisation cited age eligibility and Thandi's own disinterest, claims the titleholder strongly disputes

Public scrutiny intensified after it emerged that first runner-up Ireen Navicha, who took the trip, is the daughter of a serving Cabinet Minister

Malawi's return to Miss World after a 14-year absence should have been a straightforward celebration. Instead, it has become the country's most talked-about pageant controversy in recent memory.

Thandi Chisi was crowned Miss Malawi in December 2025 in Lilongwe, taking over from Jescar Mponda.

Yet when Miss World 2026 opened in Vietnam, the woman representing Malawi was first runner-up Ireen Navicha. Thandi was nowhere in sight.

Thandi Chisi misses Miss World 2026 despite winning Miss Malawi, as Ireen Navicha represents Malawi. Photo: thandiechisi/ireennavicha

Source: Instagram

Why Thandi Chisi did not travel to Vietnam

The Miss Malawi organisation put forward two reasons for the swap.

The first centred on age: Thandi had turned 27 by the time the competition arrived, and organisers stated that their agreement with Miss World capped eligibility at 26.

That explanation, however, quickly ran into difficulty.

Several delegates at Miss World 2026, representing countries including Argentina, South Africa and Sri Lanka, are also 27 years old.

Even more telling, a BBC investigation published on September 5, 2026, revealed that the Miss Malawi organisation itself had written to Miss World raising concerns about the 26-year age limit, and acknowledging that the public could not understand why a younger representative had been chosen ahead of the titleholder.

Miss World did not respond to the BBC's request for clarification on the rule.

The organisation's second explanation was that Thandi Chisi had shown little enthusiasm for attending.

According to organisers, she signalled at an orientation meeting in January that she was more interested in other international pageants, leaving Ireen as the willing and available option.

Thandi offered a completely different version of events. She said that after stepping back from Miss Supranational, she was informally told the organisation was weighing sending her to Miss World, and that she was open to going. Two accounts, one crown, and no clear resolution.

Reigning Queen Thandi Chisi misses Miss World 2026 as Ireen Navicha takes the Miss Malawi spot. Photo: thandiechisi/ireennavicha

Source: Instagram

The Cabinet Minister connection

Public scrutiny sharpened considerably once a separate detail surfaced. Ireen Navicha's mother, Mary Navicha, is a sitting Cabinet Minister in Malawi.

On social media, many people questioned whether family connections had played a role in determining who boarded the plane to Vietnam.

The Miss Malawi organisation pushed back firmly, stating the selection was handled by its secretariat and ratified by its board, with no political interference.

It also made the case that Ireen Navicha was genuinely the stronger fit for Miss World, citing her Beauty with a Purpose project, which supports girls affected by teenage pregnancy and early marriage, as well as her advocacy around period poverty and her prior experience on the international pageant circuit, areas that align closely with Miss World's emphasis on social impact.

The organisation's position is that merit, not connections, drove the decision.

But with the age rule appearing to be applied selectively, two contradictory accounts of Thandi's willingness, and a minister's daughter stepping into the representative role, the controversy is unlikely to settle quietly.

Watch the BBC's explainer on the Miss Malawi controversy in the video below:

Miss World 2026: FG rallies Nigerians behind Miss World Soye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government urged Nigerians to vote for Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, popularly known as Soye, at the ongoing 73rd Miss World Festival in Vietnam.

Minister Hannatu Musawa praised Soye for emerging as Africa's Top Model and reaching the Top 40, describing her achievements as a source of national pride.

She also called on Nigerians to vote, share the campaign and mobilise support as the competition entered its crucial stages.

Source: Legit.ng