Atiku Abubakar said he leaked intelligence about a planned injection that he believed was intended to kill Obasanjo while the two were in prison

The former vice-president linked a similar scheme to the death of General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, who died in detention in 1997

Atiku connected Obasanjo's current hostility towards him to his opposition to the former president's controversial third-term agenda

Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, has claimed he once saved former President Olusegun Obasanjo from being killed with a lethal injection while both men were held in prison, disclosing the account during a recent interview with journalists.

The former vice-president said he came across information about a plan to administer a fatal injection to Obasanjo and immediately passed on a warning, urging him not to accept any injection. Atiku credited this intervention with sparing Obasanjo's life.

Tribune reported that he also drew a direct line between that alleged plot and the death of General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, suggesting the same method was used against the late military officer.

Atiku recalls prison ordeal

Atiku told newsmen:

"I saved Obasanjo's life in prison by leaking information about an impending injection that could have killed him."

Yar'Adua, who had been Obasanjo's political mentor, died in Abacha's detention in December 1997. Obasanjo was himself imprisoned by the late General Sani Abacha in 1995 on treason charges and remained in custody until Abacha's death in 1998.

Why Obasanjo now opposes me - Atiku

Atiku suggested that Obasanjo's present-day animosity towards him stems from a political disagreement rather than any personal failing on his part.

Atiku said:

"Today, he wants the world to hate me because I opposed his third-term ambition."

The former vice-president served as Obasanjo's deputy from 1999 to 2007. The relationship between the two men broke down publicly during Obasanjo's second term, when Atiku became one of the most prominent voices against a proposed constitutional amendment that critics said was designed to allow Obasanjo to seek a third term in office. The bid ultimately failed.

Atiku has since sought the Nigerian presidency multiple times. He was the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2023 general elections, losing to incumbent President Bola Tinubu. He later left the PDP and, as of May 29, 2026, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng