New Zealand Immigration has published the conditions under which travellers can be denied entry or stopped from boarding flights to the country

The official rules cover identity documents, visa conditions, character and health requirements, and behaviour at the border

Foreign nationals planning to travel to New Zealand in 2026 need to understand these entry rules before making arrangements

New Zealand Immigration has outlined the circumstances under which foreign nationals can be denied entry into the country or stopped from travelling there altogether, covering everything from document issues to character concerns.

The guidance, published on the official New Zealand Immigration website, applies to all travellers in 2026 and sets out a broad range of reasons a person can be turned away, even after obtaining a valid visa.

New Zealand reveals 15 reasons foreigners may be denied entry at the border. Photo Credit: Wong Yu Liang, Hagens Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: Identity and travel documents

Travellers can be stopped from entering New Zealand on the following grounds related to their identity and travel documents:

1. Immigration officers cannot confirm the traveller's identity.

2. The passport or travel document is expired, damaged, reported lost or stolen, or has been invalidated.

3. The traveller needs a visa to enter or transit through New Zealand but does not have one.

4. The traveller's eVisa is not linked to the passport they are using to travel.

5. The traveller's onward destination is a country they do not have the right to enter.

New Zealand: False information and forged documents

A traveller can also be stopped if they:

6. Provided false or misleading information in their visa application or to an immigration officer.

7. Are found in possession of a forged, fraudulent, or altered identity document or any other official document.

New Zealand: Failing to meet visa conditions

Even with a valid visa, entry can be refused if a traveller cannot show evidence that they:

8. Have enough money to support themselves during the stay.

9. Have made arrangements to leave New Zealand before their permitted stay ends.

10. Are visiting for a lawful and genuine reason.

If a traveller's circumstances have changed since the visa was issued, such as a job offer that formed the basis of a work visa being withdrawn, they will not be permitted to travel on that visa.

New Zealand: Character and health requirements

New Zealand can refuse entry to anyone who does not meet its health and character standards. Specific grounds include:

11. The traveller is believed to pose a risk to New Zealand's security, public order, or public interest, for example through association with a gang or as a registered sexual offender.

12. Immigration authorities believe the person may commit an offence that could result in imprisonment.

13. The traveller has previously been deported, excluded, or removed from another country.

New Zealand: Behaviour on arrival

At the border, a traveller can be refused entry if they:

14. Refuse to complete a New Zealand traveller declaration or provide false information on it.

15. Refuse to allow an immigration officer to take their photo, fingerprints, or iris scan.

16. Possess or plan to import controlled or prohibited substances without proper authority.

17. Fail to follow instructions from border agencies, including the New Zealand Customs Service, Biosecurity New Zealand, or the New Zealand Police.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named three categories of foreigners eligible for visa fee waiver.

New Zealand announces new salary rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published new salary rules for foreigners seeking permanent residency.

Under the current rules, migrants must meet the required wage rate at three separate points: when they begin counting their 24 months of eligible work experience, when they change jobs or employers, and again when they apply for residence.

As of March 2026, the median wage in New Zealand stands at NZD $35.00 (roughly ₦32,900) per hour, which serves as the benchmark for many of these calculations.

Source: Legit.ng