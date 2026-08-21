The Federal Government announced a public holiday on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark Eid ul Mawlid

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo extended felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and across the diaspora

Tunji-Ojo called on all Nigerians to reflect on the values of compassion, humility and service tied to the celebration

Nigeria will observe a public holiday on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, as the Federal Government marks this year's Eid ul Mawlid, the occasion commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, speaking on behalf of the Federal Government, and was formalised in a document e-signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on August 21, 2026.

**Tunji-Ojo's Message to Nigerians**

The minister used the announcement to extend warm greetings to Muslims both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, while also directing his message at the broader Nigerian public.

"Every Eid ul Mawlid gives us reason to pause and draw lessons from a life defined by compassion, humility and service to others," Tunji-Ojo said. "These are qualities our nation needs now more than ever, and I encourage every Nigerian, not just our Muslim brothers and sisters, to reflect on them."

He also called on citizens to use the period as an opportunity for collective prayer, describing national unity and peace as a shared responsibility that belongs to all Nigerians regardless of faith.

**Restraint and Respect Urged During Celebrations**

Tunji-Ojo urged members of the Muslim community to observe the festivities with restraint and mutual respect, while wishing them a joyous and peaceful Eid. He also reaffirmed the current administration's commitment to protecting lives and property across the country, saying the government would continue to ensure peace is maintained at all times.

Source: Legit.ng