A viral video captured UBA chairman Tony Elumelu's reaction when a lady casually addressed him as 'Tony' during an interactive session

Elumelu firmly told the lady she could call him 'Mr. Elumelu', 'TOE' or 'Chairman', insisting on professional respect

The encounter sparked a heated online debate about corporate etiquette, cultural norms, and social boundaries in Nigeria

A video of billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu reacting to a lady who addressed him by his first name has set the internet ablaze.

The clip, which was recorded during an interactive session, shows the moment a woman casually called the business mogul "Tony" while speaking with him.

Rather than let it slide, Elumelu, who recently retired as the chairman of UBA, stepped in to correct her in a manner that was polite but unmistakably firm.

"No, you won't call me Tony… You call me Mr. Elumelu, or TOE or Chairman," he told her directly.

Tony Elumelu reacts when a lady casually addressed him as 'Tony' during an interactive session. Photos: Tony Elumelu.

Source: Instagram

Elumelu Rejects "Oyinbo" Familiarity

The billionaire did not stop at offering alternative titles. He went further to explain his position, making clear that casual, Western-style informality has no place in his professional world.

"I don't subscribe to that kind of Oyinbo life, okay!" he added.

The lady, evidently taking the correction on board, adjusted herself and addressed him as "Mr Elumelu," bringing the brief but charged exchange to a close.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, landing squarely in the middle of a broader conversation about how Nigerians navigate respect, power, and professional conduct.

Watch the X video of the dramatic encounter here:

Reactions trail Tony Elumelu's reaction to the lady

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ejowebz stated:

"So what is the essence of the training? Isn't what is good for the goose, good for the gander? For me, y'all leave the young lady alone, she was excellent at her training. TOE made his point just like Dr. Abati of Arise the other time, he wants to be addressed as TOE or Mr. Elumelu, which is fine if that what he wants, but calling the young chap names is a no no."

@aitfortune shared:

"This is what is taught in the training. If you haven’t been there, you won’t know, but I can confirm that the girl did not pay full attention to the explanation that followed. The instructor will usually inform you of the limits and how to avoid appearing rude to seniors.."

Elumelu tells the lady she could call him 'Mr. Elumelu', 'TOE' or 'Chairman', insisting on professional respect. Photo: Tony Elumelu.

Source: Instagram

Tony Elumelu gains big from Seplat deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian investor Tony Elumelu made an estimated return of over N680bn in just five months.

This massive profit came solely from acquiring a controlling stake in Seplat Energy Plc through his company, Heirs Energies Limited.

The firm initially bought the shares from the French company Maurel & Prom for $496 million before the price surged remarkably.

Source: Legit.ng