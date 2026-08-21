WAEC published the final timetable for the 2026 WASSCE Second Series, with examinations beginning in September

Private candidates sitting core subjects like General Mathematics and English Language have specific dates and Nigerian times assigned

Special needs candidates and those offering practical subjects such as Visual Art and Foods and Nutrition have separate arrangements under the schedule

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the final timetable for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, Second Series, covering a range of subjects from September to October 2026.

The schedule, signed off by WAEC's Chief Executive Officer in August 2026, sets out examination dates, paper codes, durations, and Nigerian times for all subjects. Private candidates can now plan their preparation with clear deadlines in place.

WAEC releases the final timetable for the 2026 WASSCE Second Series.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the Timetable Is Structured

The examination period opens on Friday, September 4, 2026, with planning sessions for Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) and Home Management 3 (Practical), each lasting one hour from 9:30am.

Between Monday, September 14, and Friday, September 25, oral and performance tests for subjects including Arabic, Music, and French will be conducted on dates and at times arranged separately by the council.

Core written papers begin on Tuesday, September 22, with Further Mathematics. General Mathematics falls on Saturday, October 3, with Paper 2 (Essay) from 9:30am to 12:00pm and Paper 1 (Objective) from 2:00pm to 3:30pm.

English Language is scheduled for Saturday, October 17. Paper 2 (Essay) runs from 9:30am to 11:30pm, Paper 1 (Objective) from 11:30pm to 12:30pm, and Paper 3 (Test of Orals) from 2:00pm to 2:45pm.

Other key examination dates include:

Chemistry: Monday, October 5 (Essay and Objective in the morning; Alternative to Practical Work at 2:00pm)

Biology: Wednesday, October 7 (Essay and Objective in the morning; Alternative to Practical Work at 2:00pm)

Physics: Thursday, October 15 (Essay and Objective in the morning; Alternative to Practical Work at 2:00pm)

Economics: Saturday, October 10 (Essay from 9:30am; Objective from 11:30pm)

Literature-in-English: Tuesday, October 6, and Thursday, October 8

Geography: Wednesday, October 14, including a Practical and Physical Geography paper at 2:30pm

The timetable also covers Government, Accounting, Commerce, Agriculture, Health Education, Nigerian History, Civic Education, Technical Drawing, Visual Art, and the three major Nigerian languages — Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba — all on Thursday, September 24.

You can download the timetable by clicking here

Key Notes for Candidates

WAEC included three important instructions alongside the timetable. Where the duration printed on a question paper differs from what appears on the timetable, candidates should follow the duration on the question paper.

For Visual Art Paper 3A, supervisors will receive instructions two weeks before the examination date. Visual Art Paper 3B question papers will be handed to candidates two weeks in advance.

Candidates with special needs are entitled to one and a half times the standard duration for each paper.

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng