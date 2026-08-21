The UK government has outlined what holders of the UK Ancestry Visa are permitted to do during their stay in the country

Ancestry Visa holders can work in any capacity: paid, voluntary, full-time, part-time, employed, or self-employed, and also study

The visa allows holders to stay for five years, with options to extend or apply for permanent settlement afterwards

The UK government has published official guidance detailing exactly what foreign nationals holding a United Kingdom (UK) Ancestry Visa are permitted to do while living in the country, covering work, study, and family rights.

According to the UK government's official guidance, the Ancestry Visa allows holders to remain in the United Kingdom for an initial period of five years. During that time, visa holders are granted broad freedoms that make it one of the more flexible routes available to Commonwealth citizens with a British grandparent.

The UK lists benefits ancestry visas can do in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What UK ancestry visa holders can do

On the work front, the visa places virtually no restrictions on the type of employment a holder can pursue. Whether paid or voluntary, full-time or part-time, employed by a company or running their own business, all of it is permitted. This flexibility makes the Ancestry Visa particularly attractive for those who want to freelance, start a business, or switch careers after arriving in the UK.

Beyond work, holders are also entitled to study in the country and

Foreigners can bring their partner and dependent children with them, meaning families do not have to be separated during the visa period.

Extending stay or settling permanently in UK

At the end of the five-year period, holders are not simply required to leave. The UK government outlines two available pathways for those who wish to remain longer. The first is extending the visa for a further five years, while the second is applying for indefinite leave to remain, which grants the right to live in the UK permanently without any time restrictions.

The Ancestry Visa is open to Commonwealth citizens who can demonstrate that one of their grandparents was born in the United Kingdom. Applicants must also be aged 17 or over, be able to work, and intend to take up employment in the UK.

UK lists conditions for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has outlined specific financial conditions under which applicants can apply for a British citizenship fee waiver.

A parent or legal guardian can apply on behalf of the person and include others in the same application.

Source: Legit.ng