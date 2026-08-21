Senator Saliu Mustapha announced his exit from the APC in a post on his Instagram page late Thursday, August 20

Mustapha said recent developments within the Kwara State chapter of the APC prompted his decision to leave the ruling party

The resignation comes as political realignments intensify in Kwara ahead of the 2027 general elections

Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly, has left the All Progressives Congress, citing recent developments within the party's Kwara State chapter as the driving force behind his exit.

Mustapha announced the decision late Thursday through his Instagram page, alongside a resignation letter dated August 14, 2026, addressed to the chairman of the APC at Gambari Ward 1 in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Senator Saliu Mustapha resigns from APC Photo Credit: @RealMallamSaliu

Source: Facebook

Why Mustapha left the APC

The senator said the move came after several weeks of consultations with supporters, stakeholders, and constituents across Kwara Central, as well as other concerned residents of the state. He made clear that the decision was not taken on impulse.

"My political decisions have always been guided by my belief that politics should be centred on people, principles and purpose," Mustapha wrote, adding that he had engaged relevant stakeholders before reaching his final position.

Despite his departure, Mustapha expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the national APC leadership for the relationships and opportunities he gained during his time in the party.

Political realignments in Kwara

Mustapha's exit is the latest sign of growing tension within the APC's Kwara chapter as politicians across the state begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections. The senator had previously been identified as a prominent figure within the G15/TOP group, a faction of aggrieved APC stakeholders in Kwara State who have been vocal about their grievances with the current direction of the party in the state.

He was originally elected to the Senate on the APC platform, making his resignation a significant development in Kwara's political landscape as the countdown to the next electoral cycle continues.

You can read the full statement on the senator's Instagram here:

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claims he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raises a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng