Adeleke recorded vote increases in 13 local government areas where he had already performed strongly in the 2022 Osun governorship election

Ede North led the surge with a 48% jump, with the governor moving from 23,931 votes in 2022 to 35,427 in 2026

Several other LGAs, including Osogbo, Oriade, and Ede South, also recorded notable gains for the incumbent governor

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State grew his vote tally in every one of the 13 local government areas where he had performed well in the 2022 governorship election, according to a breakdown of results from the 2026 contest.

The figures show consistent growth across urban and rural LGAs alike, with percentage increases ranging from 2.2% in Ejigbo to as high as 48% in Ede North.

Ede North, Egbedore, Ede South

Ede North recorded the sharpest improvement of the 13 LGAs, with Adeleke's votes climbing from 23,931 in 2022 to 35,427 in 2026, a 48% rise. Egbedore followed with a 45.7% increase, from 13,230 to 19,278. Ede South added 34.7%, rising from 19,438 votes to 26,188.

Ife North, Oriade, Odo Otin

In Ife North, the governor's vote count moved from 10,359 to 13,879, a gain of 34%. Oriade grew by 33.8%, with votes going from 15,947 to 21,343. Odo Otin added 28.6%, recording 18,003 votes in 2026 against 14,003 four years earlier.

Ila, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro

Ila saw a 24.4% increase, from 13,036 to 16,211 votes. Ifelodun rose by 23.4%, moving from 17,107 to 21,107. Boluwaduro, one of the smaller LGAs on the list, grew by 21.5%, from 5,860 votes in 2022 to 7,118 in 2026.

Orolu, Osogbo, Ilesa West

Orolu recorded a 20.1% gain, with the governor's votes rising from 10,282 to 12,352. Osogbo, the state capital, added 20%, with Adeleke pulling 36,480 votes compared to 30,401 in 2022. Ilesa West grew by 17.6%, from 13,769 to 16,196.

Ejigbo

Ejigbo recorded the smallest increase among the 13 LGAs, with votes edging up by 2.2% from 18,065 in 2022 to 18,458 in 2026.

Across all 13 local governments, the cumulative vote count rose from 204,428 in 2022 to 261,839 in 2026, an overall addition of more than 57,000 votes in areas that had already backed the governor in his first election.

See the breakdown on X here:

Osun 2026: APM candidate steps down for Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that APM governorship candidate Adebayo Adewale pulled out of Saturday's Osun state election and threw his support behind incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke.

Adewale directed his party members and supporters across Osun to vote for Adeleke, who is seeking a second term in office.

The withdrawal came as Osun state prepared for a keenly contested poll with 14 candidates on the ballot and over 25,000 security personnel deployed.

Source: Legit.ng