Nigeria Democratic Congress has rejected a circulating candidate list online ahead of elections in Imo, Abia, and Anambra

The party, which described the document as fake, urged members to rely on official channels for such information

NDC has also launched an investigation into the source of the disputed list circulating on social media

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected a list of candidates circulating on social media, claiming the document is not an official record of the party’s candidates for elections in Imo, Abia, Anambra and other affected states.

The party said the list was fake and did not come from its national headquarters.

NDC speaks out as viral candidate list sparks confusion ahead of upcoming elections. Photo: peterobi

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Friday, June 19, NDC National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Enekweizu, urged party members and the public to disregard the document, insisting the party did not authorise it.

“The general public, especially members of the NDC in Imo, Abia, Anambra and other affected states, are hereby urged to disregard the lists of candidates widely circulating on social media as the authentic lists of our party’s candidates from the aforementioned states. The said lists are fake and did not emanate from the party headquarters,” the statement read as disclosed by Vanguard.

Party says official candidates already submitted to INEC

The NDC explained that it had already submitted the names of its genuine candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the required process under the Electoral Act.

The party said the names currently being shared online should not be treated as its final candidate list.

According to the NDC, the circulating documents were being pushed by individuals who wanted to create confusion within the party and affect public confidence in its internal affairs.

NDC begins investigation into source of document

The party also revealed that it had started investigating how the alleged fake list was created and circulated.

Election preparations take a new turn as NDC investigates the source of a disputed candidate list circulating online. Photo: peterobi

Source: Twitter

“Such lists in circulation are being peddled by mischief makers and those who do not wish the party well,” Enekweizu said.

"However, the party is investigating the sources of such fabrications and leaks, as they are desperate attempts to sow ill will and create distractions within the party."

The NDC added that it remained committed to building a strong political platform and urged members to rely only on information released through official party channels.

Anambra youths reject NDC primary results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that youths in Nnewi Federal Constituency rejected the NDC primary election results circulating online, claiming the figures did not reflect the outcome of the exercise.

The group, which questioned the reported victory of Peter Uzokwe, alleged inconsistencies in the vote figures and demanded the party release results that represent the people’s choice.

The youths, however, warned Peter Obi and the NDC against imposing candidates, insisting they would resist any decision they believe ignores their preferred aspirant.

NDC aspirant sues party over 2027 ticket

Legit.ng previously reported that Imo North senatorial aspirant Isaac Nwachukwu dragged the NDC and INEC to court, seeking recognition as the party’s candidate for the 2027 election.

Nwachukwu alleged that his name was replaced after he paid ₦25 million for party processes and emerged as the consensus candidate among other aspirants.

The suit before the Federal High Court in Owerri seeks to stop NDC from presenting another candidate, while the party is yet to issue an official response.

Source: Legit.ng