Lawrence Okoro claims Peter Obi admitted to losing the 2023 presidential election during a private meeting

Okoro questioned Obi's election loss admission amid ongoing legal battles over the election results

Obidient Movement's Yunusa Tanko denies Okoro's allegations, insisting they won the election despite reported manipulations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A former member of the Obidient Movement, Lawrence Okoro, has alleged that Peter Obi once admitted he lost the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng recalls that Obi contested the presidential election of Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other candidates

Okoro alleged that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate “openly admitted” he “lost the election” due to the failure of party agents.

As reported by TheCable, he disclosed this in a post shared on X on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

According to Okro, Obi admitted to losing the 2023 election to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a closed-door meeting.

“It was a small, selected group, shortly after the elections, as plans were being made around the ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ push.

“During that meeting, he openly admitted that he knew he lost the election, largely due to the absence of party agents across polling units to defend the mandate.”

Okoro said Obi’s claim surprised him, prompting him to question the former Anambra State governor.

“I asked a simple question: ‘Sir, if we lost the election, why are we in court?’

“The room instantly turned on me. You could feel the outrage. Everyone was ready to shut me down, but he stayed quiet and never gave an answer.”

According to TheCable, Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, insisted that no such meeting ever took place.

Tanko challenged Okoro to provide proof of his claims that Obi admitted to losing 2023 election.

He stated this while reacting to Okoro’s allegation in an interview.

“We have always maintained that we won the election and that it was manipulated, based on the fact that from the beginning, the results were not uploaded on INEC’s IReV as at when due. We all knew that.

“Instead of results being shown on the IReV in real time, we only saw pictures of human beings.”

Peter Obi sends urgent Message to Nigerians

Recall that Peter Obi urged Nigerians to defend democracy against a potential one-party system.

Obi's call emphasizes unity, peace, and true representation for a democratic Nigeria.

Public reactions reflected mixed feelings about the ADC's role in the upcoming elections.

2027: Alleged attempt to deny Obi platform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obidient Movement accused the ruling APC of sabotaging Peter Obi's candidacy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yunusa Tanko claimed that the APC's tactics aim to undermine the African Democratic Congress (ADC )'s integrity.

The group condemned Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC for alleged manipulation to stifle democratic participation for Obi.

Source: Legit.ng