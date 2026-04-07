Usman Ankwai Zuru: 5 Things to Know About Kebbi State Speaker Who Died in Egypt
- Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwai, widely known as Zuru, stood as a central figure in Kebbi State politics before his death
- Before his passing, he was elected Speaker of the 10th Kebbi State House of Assembly on June 8, 2023, representing Zuru Constituency under the APC
- His leadership was defined by a pledge to strengthen legislative autonomy while fostering collaboration with the executive for effective governance
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The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Ankwai Zuru, is dead.
Zuru died on April 6 in an Egyptian hospital where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.
His death was confirmed by sources close to the Kebbi State Government, although details surrounding his illness were not disclosed. According to the statement, details of burial arrangements and official condolences will be announced by the Kebbi State Government and the deceased’s family.
According to LeatherBox, here are 5 key facts about Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwai (Zuru), Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly:
1. Speaker of the 10th Assembly
Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwai, popularly known as Zuru, was elected as the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly on June 8, 2023. His election took place during the first plenary session following the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by Governor Nasir Idris.
2. Represents Zuru constituency under APC
Ankwai represented Zuru Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC). His political base reflected his strong ties to Kebbi State and his commitment to advancing governance through legislative leadership.
3. Focus on legislative autonomy
During his inauguration speech, Ankwai pledged collaboration with the executive arm of government while stressing the importance of financial autonomy for the legislature. He stated that effective collaboration with the Governor and granting financial autonomy to the legislature will reinforce independence and efficacy.
4. Leadership style and public engagement
As Speaker, Ankwai presideed over plenary sessions, set legislative agendas, and ensured accountability of the executive, according to LeatherBox. His leadership style was also reportedly marked by public engagement sessions and policy reviews, strengthening the Assembly’s connection with citizens.
5. Career achievements and growth
Although details of his early life and academic background are not widely available, Ankwai’s role before his death highlighted his prominence in Kebbi State politics. His career grew as he led significant legislative ceremonies and confirmations, shaping governance in the state before his passing.
Akwashiki dies in India at 52
Legit.ng earlier reported that Family sources confirmed on Thursday, January 1, that Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.
Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and later secured a second term. His re-election made him the only senator from Nasarawa North to achieve two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Before his Senate career, Akwashiki served multiple terms in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. During his time there, he rose to the position of Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.