Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwai, widely known as Zuru, stood as a central figure in Kebbi State politics before his death

Before his passing, he was elected Speaker of the 10th Kebbi State House of Assembly on June 8, 2023, representing Zuru Constituency under the APC

His leadership was defined by a pledge to strengthen legislative autonomy while fostering collaboration with the executive for effective governance

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Ankwai Zuru, is dead.

Zuru died on April 6 in an Egyptian hospital where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Speaker Muhammad Usman Ankwai leads the Kebbi State House of Assembly with focus on legislative autonomy. Photo credit: UsmanAnkwai/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His death was confirmed by sources close to the Kebbi State Government, although details surrounding his illness were not disclosed. According to the statement, details of burial arrangements and official condolences will be announced by the Kebbi State Government and the deceased’s family.

According to LeatherBox, here are 5 key facts about Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwai (Zuru), Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly:

1. Speaker of the 10th Assembly

Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwai, popularly known as Zuru, was elected as the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly on June 8, 2023. His election took place during the first plenary session following the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by Governor Nasir Idris.

2. Represents Zuru constituency under APC

Ankwai represented Zuru Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC). His political base reflected his strong ties to Kebbi State and his commitment to advancing governance through legislative leadership.

3. Focus on legislative autonomy

During his inauguration speech, Ankwai pledged collaboration with the executive arm of government while stressing the importance of financial autonomy for the legislature. He stated that effective collaboration with the Governor and granting financial autonomy to the legislature will reinforce independence and efficacy.

4. Leadership style and public engagement

As Speaker, Ankwai presideed over plenary sessions, set legislative agendas, and ensured accountability of the executive, according to LeatherBox. His leadership style was also reportedly marked by public engagement sessions and policy reviews, strengthening the Assembly’s connection with citizens.

5. Career achievements and growth

Although details of his early life and academic background are not widely available, Ankwai’s role before his death highlighted his prominence in Kebbi State politics. His career grew as he led significant legislative ceremonies and confirmations, shaping governance in the state before his passing.

The Kebbi State Speaker presides over plenary sessions and strengthens collaboration with the executive arm. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Akwashiki dies in India at 52

Legit.ng earlier reported that Family sources confirmed on Thursday, January 1, that Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at the age of 52. He passed away on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, at a hospital in India, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

Akwashiki was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and later secured a second term. His re-election made him the only senator from Nasarawa North to achieve two consecutive terms since the creation of the state. He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Before his Senate career, Akwashiki served multiple terms in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. During his time there, he rose to the position of Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

Source: Legit.ng