The All Progressives Congress has announced a global media briefing ahead of its 2026 National Convention to outline readiness and expectations

Mohammed Idris had led the party’s media committee, urging unity and discipline in projecting the APC’s democratic credentials

Arabinrin Aderonke had been identified as central to shaping broadcast strategy and coordinating convention coverage

The All Progressives Congress has stepped up preparations for its 2026 National Convention with plans for a global media engagement designed to brief Nigerians and international observers on the party’s state of readiness.

The announcement was made by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation and Co-Chairman of the Convention Media and Publicity Committee.

The APC is ramping up preparations for its 2026 National Convention. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, he spoke during a strategy session of the committee on Tuesday, March 24. Idris said the media briefing scheduled for Thursday would outline expectations, logistics and the broader political significance of the convention.

Media focus ahead of convention

Idris called on committee members to work with cohesion and professionalism, noting that effective communication would be critical to public perception of the event. He said the party must project internal order and democratic maturity through its messaging.

According to him, adherence to due process has remained central to the APC’s internal operations and should be reflected in the convention narrative.

The convention is billed to hold from March 27 to 28 in Abuja.

Party officials view the gathering as a key moment for consolidating structures and reinforcing confidence among members ahead of future electoral cycles.

Mohammed Idris leads the APC media team as convention planning gathers pace. Photo: APC/FB

Source: Twitter

Key players drive publicity plan

Several senior media and legislative figures attended the meeting. They included presidential advisers Bayo Onanuga and Sunday Dare, Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu, and House of Representatives spokesperson Akin Rotimi. Their presence underscored the importance attached to a coordinated media rollout.

Also at the meeting was Arabinrin Aderonke, Technical Adviser on Broadcast Media to the NRS Chairman. Party insiders described her role as central to shaping broadcast coverage and ensuring consistent messaging across platforms.

Other committee members, including Tunde Rahman, were tasked with specific responsibilities aimed at delivering a seamless convention.

The APC leadership expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the media team would help present a clear account of the party’s objectives and internal processes to the public.

APC reacts to report of consensus choice for Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Claims that the All Progressives Congress has settled on a consensus governorship candidate for Lagos state ahead of the 2027 election have been dismissed by sources familiar with recent high-level party discussions.

Multiple insiders who attended a closed-door meeting between President Bola Tinubu and South West party leaders said no agreement was reached on candidate selection for Lagos or any other state.

Source: Legit.ng