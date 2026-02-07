Dr Peter Adejoh, an ADC governorship aspirant in Benue state, has advocated for local government autonomy to combat insecurity in Nigeria

Adejoh asserted that poverty and unemployment are key drivers of insecurity, especially in rural areas

The ADC governorship hopeful disclosed the steps he will take to address the security issues if elected

Markurdi, Benue state - A governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benue state, Dr Peter Adejoh, has said that granting full autonomy to local governments remains one of the most effective ways to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Adejoh made the assertion in his office while addressing the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes across the country, particularly in Benue state.

How does local government impact insecurity?

According to him, insecurity thrives largely at the grassroots because local government councils, which are closest to the people, have been stripped of the power and resources needed to address security challenges at the community level.

“Local governments are the first responders to insecurity, yet they are the weakest link in our governance structure,” Adejoh said.

“When you deny them access to their funds, you deny them the capacity to provide security, create jobs and respond quickly to threats.”

What drives insecurity in rural communities?

The ADC governorship hopeful argued that poverty and unemployment, especially in rural communities, remain the biggest drivers of insecurity, stressing that local government autonomy would enable councils to initiate projects that engage youths productively.

“If local governments are allowed to function independently, unemployment will reduce, and insecurity will naturally decline. A young man who has a job and hope for the future is less likely to engage in crime,” he added.

State/LGA: Why joint account system is problematic

Adejoh also criticised the joint account system operated by states and local governments, describing it as a major obstacle to grassroots development and security.

He noted that under his administration, if elected, local government funds would not be tampered with, adding that council chairmen would be held accountable for security and development within their domains.

“From day one, I will not touch local government funds,” he declared. “If resources go directly to the councils, I will hold chairmen responsible for what happens in their local governments, including security.”

The aspirant further said effective collaboration between local governments, traditional institutions and security agencies would significantly improve intelligence gathering and response time.

He maintained that restoring peace in Benue state would also require resettling displaced persons and rebuilding communities affected by violent attacks.

Adejoh urged Nigerians to rethink governance at the grassroots, insisting that empowering local governments was key to building a safer and more prosperous country.

How insecurity in Nigeria can be resolved - Adams

In a related development, Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has said if the National Assembly legislates on state policing and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signs it into law, 'the issue of insecurity will be resolved within six months'.

He said:

"For the first time, the geopolitical zones of this country agree on state policy. Even our northern brothers, the northern governors, the emirs, need to agree on state policy."

