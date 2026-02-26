President Bola Tinubu addressed critics as more opposition members keep joining the ruling All Progressives Congress

While addressing senators, he said politicians are free to leave their parties, and spoke about national challenges

Tinubu, who described the defections as a positive sign, called for leaders to work together

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for national unity and dismissed accusations that he is weakening the opposition, as several opposition members defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president spoke during an interfaith breaking of fast with senators in Abuja. A video of his remarks surfaced on X on Wednesday, February 25.

Addressing critics, Tinubu said political opponents are free to speak against him.

“They call you any name, any nickname. Critics must talk,” he said.

“When they accused me of killing opposition, I didn’t have a gun. I could have given myself a license when I have (sic) the authority.”

His comments come amid growing defections from opposition governors, a trend that has caused debate about the strength of Nigeria’s democracy.

Tinubu, however, said he does not blame politicians who choose to leave their parties.

“I can’t blame anybody for jumping out of a sinking ship,” he said, suggesting that current national challenges are pushing leaders to seek stability.

The president noted that Nigeria is facing a difficult period marked by terrorism and banditry, which he said are causing widespread hardship. He further urged political leaders to put aside differences and work together for the country’s survival.

"Terrorism and banditry are causing us havoc,” Tinubu said.

“We should pull together, unite in a way that our forefathers contemplated to bring about a constitutional democracy. It didn’t say we should fight.”

Tinubu added that cooperation among political actors is a positive sign.

“It’s a good thing that we are working in harmony,” he said.

Tinubu addresses critics as opposition governors defect.

