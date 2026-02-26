Tinubu Addresses Critics as Defections to APC Rise: "It's a Good Thing"
- President Bola Tinubu addressed critics as more opposition members keep joining the ruling All Progressives Congress
- While addressing senators, he said politicians are free to leave their parties, and spoke about national challenges
- Tinubu, who described the defections as a positive sign, called for leaders to work together
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for national unity and dismissed accusations that he is weakening the opposition, as several opposition members defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The president spoke during an interfaith breaking of fast with senators in Abuja. A video of his remarks surfaced on X on Wednesday, February 25.
Addressing critics, Tinubu said political opponents are free to speak against him.
“They call you any name, any nickname. Critics must talk,” he said.
“When they accused me of killing opposition, I didn’t have a gun. I could have given myself a license when I have (sic) the authority.”
His comments come amid growing defections from opposition governors, a trend that has caused debate about the strength of Nigeria’s democracy.
Tinubu, however, said he does not blame politicians who choose to leave their parties.
“I can’t blame anybody for jumping out of a sinking ship,” he said, suggesting that current national challenges are pushing leaders to seek stability.
The president noted that Nigeria is facing a difficult period marked by terrorism and banditry, which he said are causing widespread hardship. He further urged political leaders to put aside differences and work together for the country’s survival.
"Terrorism and banditry are causing us havoc,” Tinubu said.
“We should pull together, unite in a way that our forefathers contemplated to bring about a constitutional democracy. It didn’t say we should fight.”
Tinubu added that cooperation among political actors is a positive sign.
“It’s a good thing that we are working in harmony,” he said.
APC rejects Tinubu-blame for PDP defections
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu engineered the mass defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.
APC’s spokesperson in Oyo State, Taiwo Sadare, said the party was concerned about Nigeria’s weakening opposition and blamed internal issues within the PDP.
While calling such assertions unfounded, the party also faulted pride and poor leadership for the defections rather than interference from the presidency.
Tinubu could lose in 2027 despite defections
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite mass defections to the APC, analysts say President Bola Tinubu could still be defeated in the 2027 presidential election if opposition leaders unite effectively.
Political commentator Binzak Azeez noted that Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso retain regional dominance in the Southeast and North. A coordinated effort among them, he said, could counterbalance APC’s advantage from recent defections.
Azeez added that local politicians who recently joined APC may not sway presidential votes significantly. He argued that presidential elections often show regional support, meaning a united opposition could still challenge Tinubu successfully.
Source: Legit.ng
