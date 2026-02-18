The Nigerian Senate has issued a stern warning to federal agency heads over persistent lateness to budget defence sessions

Lawmakers praised security chiefs for punctuality while criticising other officials, including former legislators now leading agencies

Senators stressed that respect for parliamentary oversight and punctuality are vital for accountability in the 2026 budget process

The Nigerian Senate has reprimanded heads of federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for what it described as persistent lateness to budget defence sessions.

Lawmakers warned that the upper chamber would no longer tolerate what they see as a growing culture of disregard for parliamentary oversight.

Nigerian Senate warns MDAs over lateness at budget defence sessions. Photo credit: Nigeria Senate/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to PUNCH, the rebuke came during the 2026 budget defence of security agencies before the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence. Senators contrasted the punctuality of security chiefs with the habitual lateness of several other agency heads.

Security chiefs commended for timeliness

The committee convened to interface with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and other intelligence chiefs. Lawmakers commended the security heads for arriving ahead of the scheduled 11:00 a.m. commencement time.

Senators used the occasion to send a stern message to other government agency leaders who frequently arrive late for similar engagements.

Orji Uzor Kalu criticises former lawmakers

Expressing his displeasure, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) said the trend must stop, stressing that the Senate would no longer condone laxity during a critical budget period.

He particularly criticised former serving senators and members of the National Assembly who now head executive agencies, accusing them of being among the worst offenders.

Kalu said:

“We are happy that the various heads of National Security and Intelligence agencies arrived for the budget defence session before 11:00 am fixed for commencement of the interface.

“However, it is not so with many of the other heads of agencies, particularly those being led by former serving Senators or National Assembly members. This is absolutely rubbish because this is a budget period that must be given the required seriousness by all stakeholders.”

He added that excuses about presidential engagements at the Villa were “lies” and warned that failure to accord the legislature due respect undermines accountability and transparency in the budget process.

Committee chairman issues wake-up call

Concurring with the cautionary remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), said the warning should serve as a wake-up call to erring agency heads.

He stressed that budget defence sessions are not routine ceremonies but critical engagements where lawmakers examine revenue projections, expenditure frameworks and performance records before approving public funds.

Senate pushes for accountability and discipline

The Senate has in recent years intensified oversight of MDAs, frequently raising concerns over delayed project execution, poor releases and weak accountability mechanisms. Lawmakers argued that punctuality and preparedness at budget sessions reflect an agency’s seriousness about fiscal discipline and public service delivery.

Wednesday’s development signals that, beyond funding concerns, the Senate is also keen on enforcing institutional discipline as it considers the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The committee later proceeded with deliberations on the security agencies’ budget proposals, amid assurances from lawmakers that punctuality and compliance would henceforth be treated as matters of legislative priority.

Orji Uzor Kalu criticises former lawmakers now leading agencies for persistent tardiness. Photo credit: Nigeria Senate/Facebook

Source: UGC

Senate passes electoral act amendment bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that before the bill was passed, there was a rowdy session at the Senate following the resumption of the proceedings over Clause 60, which was raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ADC/Abia South).

Source: Legit.ng