Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Senate Takes Final Action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Nigeria

Breaking: Senate Takes Final Action on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Senate has finally passed the controversial Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026.

Before the bill was passed, there was a rowdy session at the Senate following the resumption of the proceedings over Clause 60, which was raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ADC/Abia South).

The Senate has passed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2026.
Senate passes the controversial electoral amendment bill Photo Credit: @SPNigeria
Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
INECNigerian SenateNational Assembly
Hot:
Mika kleinschmidt National open university nigeria Nigerian army ranks Unsent project alternatives Quenlin blackwell