The state of insecurity in Nigeria, as it is now, has always been existence over the years.

Many might argue that it has worsened and is even more challenging to curb. Still, history has recorded a handful of insecurity issues in Nigeria for over 30 years.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will examine some of the top five criminals that terrorised Nigeria.

1. Lawrence Anini

Yes! Lawrence Anini, alias 'The Law', was arguably the baddest man on Nigerian soil during his prime years as a criminal.

He was a notorious armed robber who became popular in the 80s for his armed robbery and gruesome murder sprees in the old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states.

Anini and his gang were responsible for numerous bank robberies and attacks on affluent politicians and aristocrats in the region.

On 3 December 1986, Anini was captured by the police and prosecuted. He was sentenced to death by Justice James Omo-Agege of the Benin High Court, the father of the current deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

Anini was finally executed alongside his gang members in 1987.

2. Ishola Oyenusi

Many might argue that Ishola Oyenusi should have topped this list for being Nigeria's first known armed robber. This is technically correct, but Anini was a pain in the neck, and his popularity has been second to none.

However, Oyenusi, AKA "The Doctor", was a terror in his days, but his stint was short as his operations recorded were between 1970 to 1971.

Oyenusi was captured and executed in 1971 and the Nigerian Nollywood has gone on to make a biopic movie about him. He will be remembered as the armed robber who smiled to his death, a phrase that was coined by a newspaper publication that captured his image during his execution.

3. Baddo

Baddo led a notorious cult group in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The group was responsible for several murders and other violent crimes, and Baddo was eventually caught and killed by the police.

Other reports have it that sometime in June 2016, when the police released him after a brief stay in their custody, residents of Ikorodu reportedly mustered the courage to lynch Baddo and set him ablaze.

4. Shina Rambo

Oluwasina Oluwagbemiga, AKA Shina Rambo, was a notorious criminal and kidnapper whose stints were recorded in the 90s.

He led a series of several high-profile robberies and attacks, including kidnapping socialites, affluent people and politicians for ransom.

Rambo was eventually arrested and sentenced to prison, where he reportedly became a born-again Christian.

Other accounts have that he was on his way to Lanrewaju Motors to buy a Pathfinder SUV when he was apprehended by the police at the Ojota New Garage.

It was later reported that during the attempt to arrest him, he tried to disarm a police officer when another officer shot him on the spot.

Meanwhile, one Mathew Oluwanifemi, a repentant criminal, now a Pastor, claimed to be Shina Rambo.

5. Boko Haram/Shakau

Boko Haram is a modern-day anomaly that has existed since the early 2000s. They are still scattered across Nigeria, mainly in the Northeast and the Northwest, where they have carried out several bomb attacks, kidnappings and other criminal activities.

They are also known for their attacks on government officials and security agencies.

In 2014, in an operation led by their leader Abubakar Shekau, they masterminded one of the cruellest attacks on Chibok, a village in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, where they abducted over 2000 school girls.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shekau killed himself by detonating a suicide vest following his running battle with the leadership of a splinter terrorist group loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levent (ISIS). Shekau’s rival, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, also confirmed that he killed himself.

Boko Haram's activities have led to the displacement of millions of Nigerians and have been responsible for the deaths of thousands of people.

