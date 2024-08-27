Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo has identified one major reason Africa is retrogressing

Obasanjo said that given the continent’s abundant resources, there is no reason for its growing poverty

The elder statesman made this assertion at the opening ceremony of the FESTAC Africa Festival at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, Kenya

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the widespread poverty in Africa is man-made and not an act of God.

Obasanjo speaks on poverty in Africa. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Obasanjo to Africa leaders: "We need to wake up"

Obasanjo made this statement on Monday, August 26, at the opening ceremony of the FESTAC Africa Festival at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, Kenya.

As reported by The Punch, the former head of state remarked that, given the continent’s abundant resources, there is no reason for its poverty. He, however, urged African leaders to wake up to their responsibility.

He said:

“Africa has no reason to be poor. Our poverty is not an act of God. We are steeped in poverty due to our poor mentality.

“We need to wake up because we have a wealth of resources.”

Obasanjo blames World Bank

As reported by Daily Trust, Obasanjo also accused the World Bank of deceiving nations of the continent with some of its initiatives.

“Structural adjustment was the idea of the World Bank. However, I disagreed because we lacked the structure. What exactly were we adjusting? They were simply deceiving us.”

