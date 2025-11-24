PDP governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has got Nigerians talking after making an outburst about the 2027 election

Governor Makinde's comment came amid his rift with former ally and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The governor has been rumoured to be nursing 2027 presidential ambitions, and his posters have been seen at most PDP events

Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Oyo state, has expressed the confidence that no one can rig the 2027 governorship election in the southwest state, adding that he was ready to match the poll with madness.

In a trending video, the governor was seen speaking in Yoruba and addressing some of his loyalists. He said nobody should have the mind of rigging the 2027 election in the state.

Makinde speaks on 2027 amid Wike's saga

The governor's comment came amid the internal crisis rocking the PDP. On Saturday, November 15, Makinde hosted the PDP national convention in Ibadan, where his former ally and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was expelled from the party.

The development has polarised the party, while Makinde has been accused of nursing the 2027 presidential ambition. Recall that Makinde's second term tenure will end in 2027, and he did not have the constitutional power to seek re-election.

Nigerians react to Makinde's outburst

However, his recent outburst about the 2027 elections has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Aderonmu Owoade commended the governor:

"Not giving space for any political party to ridicule his party.....I like the fact that Gov Seyi Makinde is holding ground with an opposition party at the national level and in his state. We can't give APC any opportunity to rule anymore in Oyo state. None of my family will vote."

Atobajare also praised the governor for his position:

"Nice to see you taking a bold stand as the ruling party in Oyo State while also holding your ground firmly as an opposition voice at the national level."

Blezoma urged the governor to prioritise security:

"Saa, make sure our security is intact, please, use madness to cure madness for any bandit and kidnappings that may want to show in our state, please."

Adeniyi Ijinle called on the governor to focus on development:

"Can we just talk about safety, infrastructures, rather than the 2027 elections, which are already a chaos in Nigeria?"

Bongolobango recalled that the PDP did not have any senator:

"His eyes go clear, person wey no get one simple senator, his eyes go clear."

Seyi Makinde speaks on Atiku's coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has sent a message to PDP leaders and members joining the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition.

Makinde made the appeal after the meeting of the PDP South West caucus in Ibadan on Friday, July 11, adding that members should remain steadfast and committed to the party's unity.

According to Makinde, the PDP has a strong foundation, and members should not leave their houses because of a leaking roof; they should rather stay to fix it.

