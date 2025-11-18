Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, has called on United States President Donald Trump and the international community to intervene in Nigeria’s political climate.

Turaki warned that Nigeria’s democracy is “under threat” as the internal crisis rocking the PDP escalated in Abuja.

He accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, of leading armed thugs with the alleged backing of police officers to disrupt party activities.

As reported by Vanguard, Turaki stated this before the PDP faction he leads attempted to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“I want to call on President Trump. What is at stake is not just genocide against Christians; he should come and save democracy in Nigeria. Democracy is under threat, I am calling all other developed nations, all advanced democracy, come and save Nigeria.”

According to Turaki, the situation had reached a level that required global intervention.

Turaki said the PDP leaders are ready to pay the ultimate price to protect Nigeria’s democracy.

“I have said it, we are willing to lay down our lives to protect our office, to protect democracy, and to protect our mandate.”

Nigerian react

@Jimada_Gana

"Calling on Trump to save democracy in Nigeria is the most unserious thing I’ve heard all week. If PDP had protected democracy when they had power, we wouldn’t be here today. Truly, PDP has entered a comedy era."

@Atobajaye25

"Fellow Nigerians, we must not look away. What is happening within the PDP poses a serious threat to our democracy. We have seen in the past how similar disruptions affected the Labour Party, and now the PDP is facing the same challenges. Nigeria is too large and diverse to become a one-party state, and we lack the moral and institutional foundation to sustain such a system."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB

"I want to call on President Trump; what is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians." Pay attention to this statement, which means he agree and also saying that is not just the only issue we have, democracy is also under threat. At this point, I will advise President Tinubu to leave opposition parties alone and focus on governance."

@Mk__maitama

APC should free PDP na, why are the afraid of strong opposition party?

@realist_waley

You can’t build something on nothing, your premise is faulty. You’re not recognized by the law and therefore, you lack the mandate and authority to call a meeting at the PDP Hq

Tension as Rioters Storm PDP HQ

Recall that violence broke out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18, as rival factions clashed during an escalating leadership crisis.

Police fire teargas to disperse supporters after tensions rise sharply outside Wadata Plaza.

Officers deployed to the scene push back crowds as the confrontation intensifies.

Rival factions to hold parallel PDP NEC meetings

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP crisis intensified as factions loyal to Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike scheduled separate NEC meetings at the party headquarters.

New PDP chairman Tanimu Turaki warned that expelled Wike loyalists have no standing and alerted police to prevent disruption.

Both blocs are battling for control of the party after the controversial Ibadan convention that expelled key allies of Nyesom Wike.

Source: Legit.ng