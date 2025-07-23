Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's recent resignation from the leading opposition PDP has continued to generate reactions from political observers

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, maintained that the move was within Atiku's constitutional rights but expressed worries about his political integrity

The legal icon also told Legit.ng when and how the former vice president lost the chance of becoming the president when he had the opportunity

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reportedly missed his chances of becoming the president of Nigeria. This was described as the period he had the backing of all the northern governors.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, made the comment while speaking on the recent resignation of Atiku from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku has the right to dump PDP - Anifowoshe

Anifowoshe told Legit.ng that the recent resignation of the former vice president fell within his constitutional rights and that his action was in order from the standpoint of the law, which is against maintaining membership in two parties at the same time.

However, she expressed concerns about Atiku's ideology, considering his political inconsistency, even though he is determined be become Nigeria's president. She explained that Atiku had the chance of becoming Nigeria's president in 2003 when he was being supported by the northern PDP governors and the power of incumbency at his disposal.

Atiku's resignation from the PDP followed the recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the coalition movement he had championed. The coalition is positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Anifowoshe speaks on Atiku's presidential ambition

Speaking on the development, Anifowoshe said:

"Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has the constitutional right to freedom of association, and his latest political move aligns with Section 35 of the Electoral Act, which prohibits dual party membership. So, from a legal standpoint, he’s in order.

"However, political consistency builds credibility, and the former VP’s repeated exits from PDP raise questions about long-term vision and ideological loyalty. Atiku is undeniably a political heavyweight and a determined contender. But I believe his strongest shot at executive power was back in 2003, when he enjoyed the full backing of Northern PDP governors and the goodwill of incumbency. That window has long closed.

"As 2027 approaches, his movement to the ADC or any other platform must offer more than personal ambition. It must carry a coherent agenda that resonates with young Nigerians, especially those disillusioned with traditional power blocs. Ultimately, the electorate will decide if this shift is strategic or fatigued politics."

