The North Central Good Governance Ambassadors has hailed President Tinubu’s appointment of Cyril Tsenyil as the first MD of the newly formed North Central Development Commission

The group described the commission as a long-overdue platform to address the Northcentral region’s historical development challenges

They pledged full support for his leadership and urged stakeholders across the region to collaborate with the NCDC for impactful transformation

Abuja, FCT - The North Central Good Governance Ambassadors has praised President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer managing director of the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC), describing it as a “masterstroke” and a “turning point” for the region.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Moses Audu, the group said the appointment marked a significant moment in Nigeria’s push for inclusive development, applauding the president for what it called a “clear demonstration of vision and leadership.”

President Bola Tinubu commended for strategic appointment aimed at transforming Nigeria’s Northcentral region.

Northcentral region poised for transformation - Group

The group said the northcentral zone, often perceived as neglected in the federal development structure, now has an institution and a leader capable of addressing its longstanding challenges.

“President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Mr. Cyril Tsenyil is not only wise — it is strategic,” Audu said.

“He has entrusted the future of our region to a man of proven competence, character, and commitment.”

According to the statement, Tsenyil is seen as a “refined technocrat” with experience in policy design, project execution, and community engagement.

“This is a man who has spent his career turning ideas into impact — not just behind a desk, but out in the field, where it matters,” the group said.

NCDC described as long-awaited answer

The group said the NCDC represents a long-overdue federal mechanism to address the Northcentral’s development needs, following years without a region-specific intervention body.

“With the Commission now in place and Tsenyil at the helm, the region is finally positioned to close its development gap and claim its rightful place in Nigeria’s future,” Audu added.

The group expressed optimism that under Tsenyil’s leadership, the NCDC would transcend bureaucracy to become a vehicle for “real change.”

They urged traditional institutions, state governments, youth organisations and civil society actors across the region to support Tsenyil and the Commission’s objectives.

The group also commended Tinubu’s inclusive governance style and responsiveness to long-standing regional demands.

“This is a president who has listened, responded, and acted. He has given the region a new institutional voice — and more importantly, a credible leader to drive the work,” the statement said.

The Ambassadors pledged to work collaboratively with the commission to ensure transparency and grassroots participation.

“We will be constructive partners. We will engage, monitor, and celebrate successes. We are not here to criticise — we are here to build, together,” Audu stated.

They further urged the federal government to provide the NCDC with sufficient financial and administrative autonomy to execute its mandate effectively.

“Every support given to the NDDC and NEDC must be replicated here,” Audu said.

“With Mr. Tsenyil in charge, we are confident of judicious use of resources and people-centered outcomes.”

The group concluded by expressing full confidence in Tsenyil’s capacity to deliver on the hopes of the Northcentral people.

Why Tinubu signed the NCDC bill into law

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu signed the North Central Development Commission Bill 2024 into law to bring development to the people at the grassroots.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the development during the Senate plenary on Tuesday, February 4.

Akpabio congratulated the people in the geopolitical zone and wished them more development.

