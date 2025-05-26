Amid backlash and constitutional concerns, the House of Representatives has withdrawn the bill to make voting mandatory for Nigerians

The bill aimed to amend the Electoral Act 2022, will attract fines or six-month jail terms for non-compliance

The Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday, days the bill was faulted by Nigerians and Olisa Agbakoba SAN

On Monday, May 26, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, announced the withdrawal of the bill aimed at amending the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting compulsory for all eligible Nigerians.

Reps explain reason for withdrawal of voting bill

Tajudeen made this known in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi, and made available on Monday, May 26.

As reported by Channels TV, he noted that the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders.

However, he added that the bill, which he co-sponsored with the member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Daniel Ago, was introduced with the “best of intentions”.

“From the outset, the bill was introduced with the best of intentions, which is to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout.

“Compulsory voting has long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium, and Brazil, where it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box,” he said.

Speaker Abbas confirms voting bill withdrawal

Tajudeen said that rather than compel participation, he was committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative approaches that would make voting more attractive.

He said:

“This withdrawal will allow time for further dialogue on how best to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honours both our democratic ideals and the rights of our citizens.”

Legit.ng reported that the bill to amend the Electoral Act 2022 proposed compulsory voting for Nigerians, with fines or six-month jail terms for non-compliance, has stirred controversy.

Legal experts and civil society groups reacting, argued that the bill is unconstitutional and advocate voter education over criminalising abstention.

Some citizens support compulsory voting to boost turnout, but many see it as oppressive, urging leaders to focus on accountability and security.

