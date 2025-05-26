NNPP Chieftain from Ogun state, Olufemi Ajadi, has lamented the non-availability of the dividends of democracy in Nigeria

Ajadi, in a statement on Sunday, May 25, decried that the situation had led to voter apathy during elections in Nigeria

The NNPP chieftain made the comment while racing to a bill in the House of Representatives meant to compel Nigerians to vote during the election

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said that voters' apathy in the country is due to the non-provision of dividends of democracy to the generality of Nigerians.

Ajadi, who was reacting to a recent Bill by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory and specify sanctions against those who failed to vote in elections, said voters' apathy is actually a result of the failure of the political ruling class to provide dividends of democracy to the populace.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, Ajadi said that when the people see the dividends of democracy, they would be willing to vote during the elections, calling on the Lawmakers and the entire political class to always put the interest of the electorate as a top priority.

Why people don't vote in Nigeria, Ajadi explains

He said that when people only hear the huge salaries and allowances of the political class and they get nothing from the government in terms of security, provision for health and education, among others, they tend to ask themselves why they actually went out to vote during elections.

He said:

"If we introduce some benefits like reduction in medical, electricity and other social amenities bills for carriers of voter cards and those who regularly vote during elections, this may also spur the electorate to willingly participate in the voting exercise.

"In reaction to the bill being sponsored by the Federal House of Representatives to make voting compulsory, I wish to state that it is not a right move.

"What the Lawmakers should have done is to ask why there is voter apathy. People in the past, especially during the Second Republic, came out voluntarily in large numbers to vote during the elections, especially in the South West region, because there were provisions of dividends of democracy in the form of free health, free education, rural development, among others.

"The solution to voters' apathy is not the use of force but provisions of dividends of democracy to the people. When people only hear of Constituency projects' funds without seeing the projects, they will be discouraged from voting in future elections.

"I will also suggest that it will not be out of place to also make provisions for carriers of voter cards in the form of allowances, this may spur more people to be interested in voting.

"The political class need to double their efforts in putting the interest of the masses in their hearts. If you do more for the people, they will willingly come out to vote during the elections.

"Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), should strive to conduct good elections and ensure that the wishes of the people are reflected in the results of the elections. Many are discouraged from participating in voting because they believe that the electoral commission will not be diligent in their duties".

