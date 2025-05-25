The House of Representatives has rejected a constitutional amendment bill seeking to rotate the office of the president and vice president among the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria

The Green Chamber of the national assembly argued that the federal character commission has taken care of that issue

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, however, berated the lawmakers, and urged them to pass the bill in order to bring political stability to the country

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has berated the national assembly, especially the House of Representatives, for rejecting a constitutional amendment bill seeking to rotate the office of the president and vice president among the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, May 13, rejected a constitutional amendment bill seeking to rotate the office of the president and vice president among the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

Igbo group Ohaneze Ndigbo has rejected the decimation of a bill seeking the rotation of presidency in the country.

Lawmakers brandish bill as dangerous

Many members of the Green Chamber opposed the idea and warned against setting a dangerous precedent with it.

The lawmakers said that issues the bill intends to cure has been addressed by the Federal Character Commission, warning that the issue of rotation should not be included in the constitution, but allowed to remain the way it is; arguing that adopting the rotation principle will not be in the interest of the country as it will promote regional and ethnic rivalry among the various zones of the country.

It said that if the rotational principle is included in the constitution, every state and tribe in the various zones will begin another round of agitation for fairness and justice.

The lawmakers believe that everybody in the country should be given equal opportunity to aspire to the office of the president and vice president.

He argued that adopting the provision will also infringe on the rights of all Nigerians to contest for any office of their choice, adding that even if the rotation principle is allowed, there will always be mistrust among the people.

The bill, however, failed to scale through second reading after a voice vote among lawmakers.

Ohanaeze chief parries comment request

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, His Excellency, Chief Emeka Sibeudu, said he was not willing to react to issues concerning a "failed state called Nigeria."

Hear him:

"I don't react to issues concerning a failed state. I make bold to say it - Nigeria is a failed state - a state that loves nothing good. I find it disgusting discussion Nigeria."

Though Sibeudu, a former deputy governor of Anambra state, did not say anything specific about reps rejection of the bill, yet, his tone suggested the disappointment of Ndigbo at the level of marginalization being metted on the southeast in sharing political offices in Nigeria.

Group ex-VP condemns legislators for killing bill

Also, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the immediate past Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, berated the national assembly for rejecting the bill, contending that approving the bill would have offered the rest of the country a veritable opportunity to right the wrongs they have metted on the south east and other minority groups in the country.

Ohanaeze ex-VP posited that rotating presidency would have cured the malady of alleged marginalisation of some tribes and groups.

"To maintain political stability in Nigeria, rotating the offices of the president and vice president among the six of zones of the country is expedient. Contrary to the argument of the House of Representatives, the Federal Character Commission cannot solve the problem of inequality created by lack of rotation of offices of president and vice president," Ogene averred.

"Looking at President Tinubu's appointments, for instance, it does not take of the Federal Character principles; because, appointments concentrated mainly on the south west, while others, especially the southeast, is neglected. The experience is the same in other areas of life in Nigeria.

"Rejecting the bill for rotational presidency in Nigeria is another subtle way for the rest of the country to continue to marginalize the south east as they are currently doing. The northern region thinks they have the population, and that they can continue to exchange the baton within themselves."

The Ohaneze boss further called on the national assembly to revisit the bill and do justice to it. He suggested that Nigerians should not allow the bill to stop at the national assembly, but that it should be sent to state assemblies and town halls for public scrutiny.

Ohanaeze demands Tinubu to apologize

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to offer an official apology and pay N10 trillion in compensation to the Igbo people over historical injustices stemming from the 1966 coup and the subsequent Nigerian Civil War.

The demand follows recent revelations by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, who stated that the coup was not an Igbo-led operation, as previously alleged.

