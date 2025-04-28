Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has dismissed rumours of defection from the APC, calling the claims false and politically motivated

Idris reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, insisting he would be "the last man standing" and would not abandon his party or the people of Kebbi State

Meanwhile, Kebbi's First Lady, Zainab Idris, received an award for her grassroots development efforts at the 2025 International Women’s Day Conference in Senegal

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has firmly denied claims that he is plotting to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the speculation as "false" and "a huge joke".

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to the APC, stressing that he remains dedicated to the party that brought him to power.

Idris Dismisses Defection Claims as "Baseless"

Responding to reports circulating on social media suggesting that he, alongside four other governors, was planning to join a new political coalition allegedly led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Idris said the claims were unfounded.

The Kebbi leader likened the rumours to “mad fellows dancing naked in the marketplace,” saying he would have ordinarily ignored them but felt compelled to set the record straight.

"I am made in APC, by APC, and for APC. I will be the last man standing with this reliable and formidable party. I am not a political prostitute," Idris declared.

He further emphasised that he had no intention of leaving the APC, regardless of which political figures might be involved in forming new alliances.

Loyalty to Kebbi and APC

Governor Idris stated that his loyalty lies with the people of Kebbi State, who have overwhelmingly supported the APC over the years.

"He cannot and will not abandon his people to embrace political strangers," the statement added.

He urged the public to disregard what he called "malicious" reports, reaffirming his dedication to advancing Kebbi’s development and supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Kebbi First Lady Honoured at International Conference

Meanwhile, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Nasir Idris, was recently recognised for her outstanding contributions to grassroots development.

She was honoured with the Inspirational Leadership in Grassroots Development Award during the 2025 International Women’s Day Conference in Dakar, Senegal. The event, themed “Accelerate Action: A Call to Ignite, Empower, and Engage African Women for Transformative Realities,” brought together influential women leaders and advocates from across Africa.

In her acceptance speech, Zainab Idris expressed gratitude for the award, dedicating it to the resilient women of Kebbi State.

"This award belongs to the hardworking women of Kebbi State. Together, we must continue to accelerate action for transformative change across Africa," she said.

The First Lady’s initiative, the Nasara Women Development Foundation, has been instrumental in improving the lives of women, children, and vulnerable groups within Kebbi State.

