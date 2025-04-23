'N85k Tinubu Empowerment' Viral Message: APC Releases Statement
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria. FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted Nigerians to "a scam message". According to a statement on Tuesday evening, April 22, by Felix Morka, the ruling party's national spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the message is being circulated by suspected fraudsters. Legit.ng gathered that the senders request banking details for payment of 'N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment' and ask interested persons to call 07078309083. The APC said: "This is a scam, and we urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message. "We call on relevant security agencies to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.