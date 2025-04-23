Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria. FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted Nigerians to "a scam message". According to a statement on Tuesday evening, April 22, by Felix Morka, the ruling party's national spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the message is being circulated by suspected fraudsters. Legit.ng gathered that the senders request banking details for payment of 'N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment' and ask interested persons to call 07078309083. The APC said: "This is a scam, and we urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message. "We call on relevant security agencies to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice."

